Practice report: Nebraska expects pass rush to make a jump in 2022; Javin Wright returns

LINCOLN — Nebraska's defense had its best season under coordinator Erik Chinander last season. With a handful of key transfers, Chinander has a clear goal for the 2022 season.

"We've got to get a few more sacks and we've got to get a few more turnovers," Chinander said Friday. "I'd like 'a lot more and a lot more, but, if we can get another sack a game, another turnover a game. We did a good job of intercepting the ball last year. We didn't get enough punch-outs and enough fumble recoveries, so we're really concentrating on that as we start fall camp."

NU expects its pass rush to make a jump with the addition of TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis, who has been second-team All-Big 12 for each of the last two seasons.

Chinander envisions scenarios where Mathis, Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson are on the field at the same time as pass rushers.

"If you're a good coach, you put your best guys on the field the whole time, so if they're your best pass rusher, you've got to get them out there," Chinander said. "We've already started that talk a little bit. You've got to have plan for when they're all available and you've got to have a plan for when they're not all available, whether it's somebody's tired or somebody gets nicked up a little bit. But you watch the NFL, there's so many personnel changes and packages, we've got to adapt to that and have some packages as well."

More quick notes from NU's media availability:

» For the first time in years, Edge rusher Caleb Tannor talked to the media. In his chat, he told the press that NU is going to a bowl in his fifth and final year on campus.

» After several years of injuries and ailments — including blood clots — defensive back Javin Wright has returned to the field, and even had a interception on the first day of camp.

"I haven't seen him tackle for a few years, so I don't know, but he's a very, very intelligent football player," Chinander said.

» NU's interior defensive tackles decided to shave their heads right after Fan Day, as both Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher showed up Friday bald.

"We got most of the guys — Colton Feist has a wedding on Saturday that he has to go to, so we're going to get him after his wedding is done," Hutmacher said.

» Most of NU's first three practices, Chinander said, were focused on understanding the scheme, communicating well, and getting in position to make tackles.

» Robinson said Nelson is the clear vocal leader of the defensive line room, so Robinson, who came in the same class as Nelson, is more of a "henchman."

"I'll be more like the bodyguard," Robinson joked.