Practice report: Nebraska finding its legs — and Blackshirts — in Dublin

DUBLIN — A hard day, followed by fresh legs and a fun day for the defense.

Nebraska's football team powered through its jet lag on Tuesday — conducting a brisk practice and staying up all day instead of letting players take a nap — before going to bed around 10 p.m. Players awoke Wednesday around 8 a.m. — what would be 2 a.m. in Nebraska — better acclimated to the time change.

On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, NU's entire operation was much smoother.

"I asked the quarterbacks today, 'how'd you guys feel?' and it was 'oh man, we've never been so tired,'" Whipple said. "We just got them a little bit of a sweat. Today started a little slow and then we had a really good practice. That's just part of it."

The Blackshirts tradition is part of Nebraska football, too. And this year, nine were hanging in players' lockers at Aviva Stadium.

"It's a really cool experience," said inside linebacker Luke Reimer, who got one for the second straight year. "...It's just something that you just keep forever."

Reimer admitted the ceremony was in more of a minor key — no Husker legends handing out the jerseys — which fit the theme of NU's 2022 season opener. It's different.

"Yesterday was a pretty rough day," Reimer said. "They were supposed to do that to us - make us tired so we could sleep good last night, a full eight hours in bed. I slept real good last night, but it's still a process. I still want another night's rest ... it was a tough flight, but (Northwestern) has gotta do it, too."

Nebraska practice roughly two hours at a practice field outside of Aviva Stadium — no one can step on the grass inside the stadium, and the grounds crew was leery to let anyone within a yard of it — and will conduct a shorter workout on Thursday. Whipple said he wants the quarterbacks to "clean up" a few "mental mistakes" from the Wednesday workout. NU QBs will work on third down and red zone packages as the week goes on, too.

"Taking care of the football and being a leader — but the leadership comes from your play and not from your mouth," Whipple said. "There's going to be a bump in the road, there's going to be something that happens. It always does in the first game. As coaches you like to everything planned, but very rarely does it happen in the first game. I've been on both ends of it.

"Get out of the first quarter without giving the game away, really. Then settle in. That's kind of how we've been in our scrimmages throughout the spring and fall. I certainly would like to change it — would like to start with a touchdown on the first drive, so we'll see how that plays out."

More quick notes from NU's chat inside Aviva Stadium:

» Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander lauded all the work that game and Husker staff have done to prepare the team for Saturday. Chinander said the run-up to the game has been different from a home game or a bowl game. He didn't get to see the Blackshirt tradition unfold because he was on a different bus.

» Chinander said Marques Buford — who got a Blackshirt on Wednesday — can play corner or safety — and "has done everything right" at both positions.

» Colton Feist — a walk-on from Yutan — was one of Chinander's personal favorite Blackshirts to award.

"He's had to work hard at it, he's done it the hard way, and he's kept fighting, he kept getting better, he kept grinding," Chinander said. "He's really proved that he belongs and he's proved that he should be out there with the 1s."

» Nebraska's coaches box is located closer to an end zone than midfield, which will provide a new vantage point, Chinander said, who prefers the midfield spot typically found at midfield.

» NU running back Gabe Ervin — likely to play early on Saturday — made no bones about what he'd like NU's offensive identity to be.

"We're here to compete, we're here to run the ball downhill," Ervin said when asked about the running back room. "Down your throat, each and every play we get the ball because that's what we need to do. We have a chip on our shoulder in that running back room."