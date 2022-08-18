Practice report: Running back competition remains close as Ireland game nears

Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite wants to identify a lead running back.

When?

“That’s a good question,” Applewhite said Thursday.

Nine day before the Huskers take on Northwestern in Ireland, the running back competition remains close and crowded. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple counts five running backs in the race. Applewhite says he could have two or three players rotating.

“ I want to make sure we always have a fresh running back in (the game),” Applewhite said.

All the coaches — including Scott Frost — agree on what will separate backs who play from those who don’t.

“Consistently,” Applewhite said. “Consistency picking up blitzes, consistently breaking tackles, consistently hitting your landmarks in the run game, consistently showing up to practice with that look in your eye that (says,) ‘I'm gonna win.’”

Applewhite has seen a bunch of that early in camp. Sunday’s scrimmage was another good outing for his backs.

“We played very physical, which is what the expectation is every time we step on the field,” he said. “I wanna be one of the most physical position groups on the team and I thought that we played that way and demonstrated that very well to the standard I want (on Sunday).”

The running backs’ “speed and tempo” in practice has pleased their coach, too. He sees their urgency rising as Week Zero approaches. He likes all his backs as pass-catchers, too.

That leaves Applewhite, Frost and Whipple with a tough call come Aug. 27. Who’s the first guy? Or the first couple? Where do they cut off the rotation?

“It's close,” Applewhite said. I told them it comes down to who's having the best week of practice, who has that look in their eye, who’s the one that is ready to go out there and, when we kick that ball off in Ireland, is ready to go win for Nebraska.”

Quick hits

» Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola likes NU’s experience up front. Sixth-year seniors Trent Hixson and Broc Bando are “ready for anything” after all they’ve seen.

“They’ve been through adverse situations,” Raiola said. “I’m lucky to have those guys.”

» Raiola sees “a lot of similarities” between Nebraska’s run game in 2021 and 2022.

“We haven’t changed much in the run game,” he said.

» Raiola believes Bryce Benhart has made significant mental strides this offseason. "

" He's attacking more," Raiola said. "He does a great job (with) his intensity level."

» Turner Corcoran says he’s been lining up exclusively at left guard this fall.

» Rahmir Johnson considers himself a “wide back,” half receiver, half running back. He noted that Brody Belt and Zach Weinmaster are fellow wide backs.

» Whipple said naming an official starting quarterback for Northwestern is up to Frost, but he likes his top three options.