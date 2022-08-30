Practice report: Scott Frost says creativity comment wasn't directed at Mark Whipple

LINCOLN — Scott Frost didn’t even realize he said it.

That creativity comment? He didn’t mean to disparage offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

“Coach Whip’s really good,” Frost said, and he added that the Huskers ran plenty of creative plays during Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Nebraska.

Frost only meant that he wanted NU to spice up the run game. He doesn’t see many teams trying to run the ball straight at Big Ten defenses anymore.

“It’s hard to just turn around and hand it to a back and be real consistent,” he said.

One element that could’ve helped: Involving the quarterback as a ball carrier. Casey Thompson and Logan Smothers executed one designed run each, and both found success. Thompson scored a one-yard touchdown. Smothers gained seven yards and drew a face mask penalty.

If Frost were calling the plays, he said, he might’ve called more QB runs. NU designed a package for Smothers. Then again, “If I was calling the game, I wouldn’t want somebody shoving stuff down my throat,” Frost said.

Frost wanted to leave Whipple alone because he believes Whipple is an "elite" play-caller. Whipple proved as much by orchestrating four touchdown drives during the first three quarters.

Asked whether there was tension building between him and Whipple, Frost said, “No, not at all.”

“He's really smart, really good at what he does,” Frost said. “We just need to find our rhythm. ... “I thought it was good on Saturday. It could be better.”

» Frost says tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) is day to day and Omar Manning was at practice Tuesday. He doesn’t expect either to miss an extended period.

» Frost has no concerns about NU’s locker room following the disappointing loss.

“This is best locker room culture we've had, the tightest team we've had in the building. Everybody's excited, disappointed but excited.”

» Rahmir Johnson, who played zero offensive snaps Saturday, is “a really good football player that’s a done a lot for this program,” Frost said. He thinks Johnson deserves more playing time and that NU will continue to play multiple running backs.

» Frost called Brian Buschini a “bright spot” from Saturday’s loss. “That’s as well as I’ve seen the ball punted around here for a long time,” he said.

» Frost credited Northwestern’s schemes for opening running lanes against Nebraska’s defense. The Wildcats deployed concepts NU hadn’t practiced against.

» Frost said Nebraska’s pass protection looked “greatly improved” against Northwestern. He believes the offensive line will only grow as they play together more.

» Casey Thompson said Oliver Martin told him he was held on the play that resulted in Thompson’s first interception. Thompson said his film review confirmed Martin’s complaint.​