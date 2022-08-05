 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Practice report: Scott Frost says the No. 1 QB spot is Casey Thompson's 'job to lose'

  • Updated
  • 0

Just over a week into fall camp, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Friday that Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the frontrunner to be Nebraska’s starting quarterback.

“We've got a lot of quarterbacks playing well right now, but I've been really pleased with what I've seen from Casey,” Frost said. We'll let him keep working, and right now it's his job to lose.”

Frost also said that Thompson had an “offseason procedure” on his right thumb this summer. The thumb bothered Thompson during his final season with the Longhorns and lingered into the spring. Thompson told The World-Herald in June that he was still on a pitch count at that point in the summer.

Since the spring, however, Thompson’s play has “really risen,” according to Frost. Thompson is playing with more confidence. His passes have more “zip.”

“I think (the procedure) had something to do with it,” Frost said.

Thompson

Frost pushed back on a question about how Thompson had “separated himself” from the other quarterbacks, saying that other QBs have played well, too. But Thompson is the most experienced player of the bunch, and it’s showed so far in camp.

“You can tell he's experienced because he does some things that young quarterbacks don't do,” Frost said. “(Thompson has) a really good feel in the pocket, really good command presence.”

