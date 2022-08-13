Practice report: Special teams and running backs have Scott Frost smiling

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost keeps a good poker face, but even he had to admit NU's situation at kicker and punter made him smile.

In other words, the addition of kicker Timmy Bleekrode and punter Brian Buschini have been good for the Huskers' special teams, which have been one of the nation's worst for the last three seasons.

"I think we've got several that can do it, and have been doing really well in camp," Frost said. "Again, it's different when the lights are on in a soccer stadium. But what I've seen from them, we're going to be vastly improved."

Frost expects big improvement along the offensive line - where the players' practice output, Frost said, has been double what they were in previous years - and running back, where Frost mentioned six different backs who could figure into NU's gameplan.

"Our running back room has really made a giant leap," Frost said. "It's going to be tough to separate yourself from that group with the guys that we have in that room."

Competition, Frost said, has "spurred" players to compete better, and running backs coach Bryan Applewhite "demands a lot out of those guys."

Gabe Ervin in particular has impressed, Frost said, and is a better back than he was prior to a torn ACL he suffered last season at Oklahoma.

More quick notes from Frost's chat with the media:

» Freshman receiver Decoldest Crawford will miss an "extended period of time" with a knee injury suffered during last Saturday's scrimmage, Frost said. Crawford is thus likely headed for a redshirt season.

» Left guard Turner Corcoran missed several days of practice with an undisclosed ailment but returned to practice Friday.

» Nebraska will all 110 players in training camp on the trip in Ireland, but, because the Huskers are playing a conference game against Northwestern, they can only suit up a little more than 70 players, per Big Ten rules.

» Because Aviva Stadium features grass, NU has been practicing more on its grass fields just east of Hawks Championship Center.

» The Huskers will scrimmage on Sunday, set their depth chart after that, take a day off Monday, and start preparation for Northwestern on Tuesday.