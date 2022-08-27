Pregame: Omar Manning not suited up for Nebraska vs. Northwestern

DUBLIN — One of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, Omar Manning, is not suited up for Saturday’s game against Northwestern.

Manning, who caught 26 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns last season, wore only his jersey during warmups. The Huskers traveled roughly 40 players to Ireland who weren’t going to be able suit up due to roster size rules governing a Big Ten game. Manning, along with several other receivers, is one of those receivers.

On a Lincoln radio station this week, Nebraska receivers coach Mickey Joseph, calling into a show hosted by his wife, Priscilla, said his top eight were Alante Brown and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda at one outside spot, Marcus Washington and Oliver Martin at another, Trey Palmer and Brody Belt in the slot, and Wyatt Liewer and Ty Hahn as “swing” guys who can play multiple spots. Rahmir Johnson may have a role at receiver, as well.

Nebraska otherwise appears healthy for its rare season-opener in Dublin. The weather — mid-60s, sunny, with a hint of sea breeze — is ideal for an August game, especially compared to the heat wave hitting Nebraska at the moment .

More quick pregame notes:

» The Huskers’ No. 1 offensive line appears to be, as predicted, Teddy Prochazka, Turner Corcoran, Trent Hixson, Broc Bando and Bryce Benhart. Aside from Prochazka, that’s an old group — a third-year guy, two sixth-year guys and a fourth-year guy. Remember, Hixson started games back in 2019. He’s been around.

» There will be more mystery around the running back and tight end spots. Nebraska could roll out as many as five different backs; which one has a hot hand? At tight end, Travis Vokolek is the clear starter, but the backups could rotate.

» The Huskers want to establish the run and take a shot downfield when it presents itself. Palmer and Martin are good candidates for that, but don’t be stunned if Joseph plays guys he know can block. Breaking big runs has been an emphasis.

» Nebraska will inhabit the far sideline of the field. Aside from the seats covered by Aer Lingus signs, it should look pretty good on TV — not too much like a football field on top of a soccer field. Most of the Northwestern fans are on the near side of the field, close to the Wildcat bench, and may not be visible much on TV.