 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
alert top story topical
FOOTBALL

Pregame: Omar Manning not suited up for Nebraska vs. Northwestern

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBLIN — One of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, Omar Manning, is not suited up for Saturday’s game against Northwestern.

Manning, who caught 26 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns last season, wore only his jersey during warmups. The Huskers traveled roughly 40 players to Ireland who weren’t going to be able suit up due to roster size rules governing a Big Ten game. Manning, along with several other receivers, is one of those receivers.

On a Lincoln radio station this week, Nebraska receivers coach Mickey Joseph, calling into a show hosted by his wife, Priscilla, said his top eight were Alante Brown and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda at one outside spot, Marcus Washington and Oliver Martin at another, Trey Palmer and Brody Belt in the slot, and Wyatt Liewer and Ty Hahn as “swing” guys who can play multiple spots. Rahmir Johnson may have a role at receiver, as well.

People are also reading…

Nebraska otherwise appears healthy for its rare season-opener in Dublin. The weather — mid-60s, sunny, with a hint of sea breeze — is ideal for an August game, especially compared to the heat wave hitting Nebraska at the moment .

More quick pregame notes:

Husker season subscription promos

Take advantage of this offer today at Omaha.com/subscribe

» The Huskers’ No. 1 offensive line appears to be, as predicted, Teddy Prochazka, Turner Corcoran, Trent Hixson, Broc Bando and Bryce Benhart. Aside from Prochazka, that’s an old group — a third-year guy, two sixth-year guys and a fourth-year guy. Remember, Hixson started games back in 2019. He’s been around.

» There will be more mystery around the running back and tight end spots. Nebraska could roll out as many as five different backs; which one has a hot hand? At tight end, Travis Vokolek is the clear starter, but the backups could rotate.

» The Huskers want to establish the run and take a shot downfield when it presents itself. Palmer and Martin are good candidates for that, but don’t be stunned if Joseph plays guys he know can block. Breaking big runs has been an emphasis.

» Nebraska will inhabit the far sideline of the field. Aside from the seats covered by Aer Lingus signs, it should look pretty good on TV — not too much like a football field on top of a soccer field. Most of the Northwestern fans are on the near side of the field, close to the Wildcat bench, and may not be visible much on TV.

» Stay with Omaha.com for full coverage before, during and after the Huskers' game against Northwestern in Ireland.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert