Pro Day notes: Manipulating schedules is one way NFL tests athletes at the combine

Austin Allen thought he was prepared for the NFL combine. He was wrong.

During the most important week of his life, Allen confronted exhaustion, hunger and riddles. All were part of the league’s plan to test his fortitude.

“Nobody knows what you’re getting,” Allen said. “They throw something new at you every year to see how you react in certain situations.”

The trick was the schedule. NFL teams manipulated Allen’s to put him in unique disadvantages. They scheduled drills and workouts during meal windows, and they scheduled interviews from 8-11 p.m. By the time he returned to his hotel and met with his trainers to prepare for the next day, it was after midnight.

Allen said he didn’t sleep until 2 a.m. He had to be awake at 6:30.

“You’re hungry, you’re tired, and they’re expecting you to put your best foot forward,” Allen said.

During interviews, teams scrambled Allen’s brain by handing him riddles on laminated index cards while asking him interview questions. One example: “It takes five machines five minutes to create five wheels,” Allen recalled. “How long does it take to create one?”

“I'm trying to solve this riddle, doing math in my head,” Allen said. Meanwhile, he’s answering questions about his leadership style.

Allen felt his agents and trainers prepared him the best they could for the combine. But as he knows now, no one can prep for everything. And after living through the NFL’s pony show, “It’s something I’m glad I experienced,” Allen said. “But it’s something that would suck to do again.”

Former Husker Cam Taylor-Britt is pleased with his performance at Pro Day Cam Taylor-Britt, perhaps Nebraska's top prospect for the 2022 NFL draft, has heard teams tell him he could play corner, nickel or safety thanks to a versatile skillset.

Age matters to NFL teams

NFL teams don’t seek out 25-year-old rookies. Former Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann is too old to be entering the draft.

Oh well. Watch the film. Domann still believes his talent fits the league, no matter how long it took to develop.

“They can ding me all they want,” Domann said. “But it’s not about how fast you get to the NFL. It’s about where you’re at when you get there.”

Domann made the most of his sixth season at Nebraska. He set new career highs for tackles (71) and interceptions. He became, in his words, a better leader and a better man. And, during a 3-9 season where the Huskers played every opponent with one score, he learned a lot about adversity.

But he still turns 25 in July. And as 25-year-old Deontai Williams learned this offseason, that number matters to NFL teams. Despite tallying 46 tackles and four interceptions in eight games last season, Williams didn’t get invited to the NFL combine.

“They want a younger guy,” Williams said. They think younger players will have longer careers.

Williams counters by pointing toward his production. He’s confident he’ll get a chance to play pro because he makes plays when they present themselves.

And who’s to say the younger players will outlast Williams, who turns 26 in October? He plans to play football until he’s 40. His teammates will call him grandpa.

“I want to be a Tom Brady at safety,” Williams said.

Leagues other than NFL

» Receiver Levi Falck — who ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash — said he’s open to playing football in a league other than the NFL if that’s what it takes to play pro football.

“If I get shot somewhere, I’ll try to stick around for a while,” Falck said. “My goal is to play football for as long I can. That’s what I love and that’s what I want to do.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sam McKewon Reporter - Nebraska athletics Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com Follow Sam McKewon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today