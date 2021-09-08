Punter Daniel Cerni's multi-year journey to Nebraska has been 'an experience of a lifetime'

He quarantined for 14 days, promptly got COVID — which kept him out more time — and, upon joining practice, sustained a season-ending injury to his leg. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Cerni insists he wasn’t trying to tackle anyone when it happened — tackling comes naturally to an Australian Rules football player — but, Cerni was smiling, too, as he insisted it.

“Unfortunate little trip-up in practice — someone came across my leg — and it happens,” Cerni said. Coaches now tell him to avoid contact during practice.

The injury allowed Cerni, in a sense, to learn more about the sport from NU kicker Connor Culp and punter William Przystup. Culp joked, in an August press session that Cerni had to be taught everything. Cerni laughed as he suggested Culp might be “overstating” Cerni’s cluelessness for the game.

“But he’s definitely been there for me when I have a little, silly question,” Cerni said. Przystup has, too. The two competed throughout fall camp for the starting job that Cerni won, in part, because his rollout, rugby-style punts topple end-over-end and can be hard to return. Cerni’s style produced a 40-yard net average against Fordham. Forty yards is NU’s baseline goal.

Cerni’s debut at Illinois didn’t go so well. He averaged 33 yards in net punting.