Punter Daniel Cerni's multi-year journey to Nebraska has been 'an experience of a lifetime'

LINCOLN — Daniel Cerni has a small, dark tattoo of a smiley face on the inside of his arm. It’s the design you’d see on a t-shirt or the back of a car window, and, notably, it matches the interview demeanor of Nebraska’s starting punter.
The Canberra, Australia, native has the wide grin of a guy who’s stumbled onto the unplanned dream of playing American football not long after his hopes of a professional career in Australian Rules football vanished.
“It’s definitely an experience of a lifetime,” Cerni said. “It’s taught me a lot about myself — seeing the good out of a bad situation.”
The multi-year journey to punting for NU had its bumps.
Cerni fell out of love with his original sport when he got moved out of the prominent center-half position to a different spot. As Cerni’s passion waned, he visited an old girlfriend who was playing basketball at Idaho State. Cerni said the Bengals’ athletic director, Pauline Thiros was standing behind him at an event.
The two started talking, and Cerni’s chat with Thiros turned into a message to Idaho State’s head football coach. Cerni toured the facilities and loved it. He went back to Canberra, got involved with ProKick Australia — a punting pipeline that has developed some of the best punters in college and NFL — and, eventually, heard from then-Nebraska special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge. Cerni chose NU and arrived at the school as classes were about to start.
He quarantined for 14 days, promptly got COVID — which kept him out more time — and, upon joining practice, sustained a season-ending injury to his leg. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Cerni insists he wasn’t trying to tackle anyone when it happened — tackling comes naturally to an Australian Rules football player — but, Cerni was smiling, too, as he insisted it.
“Unfortunate little trip-up in practice — someone came across my leg — and it happens,” Cerni said. Coaches now tell him to avoid contact during practice.
The injury allowed Cerni, in a sense, to learn more about the sport from NU kicker Connor Culp and punter William Przystup. Culp joked, in an August press session that Cerni had to be taught everything. Cerni laughed as he suggested Culp might be “overstating” Cerni’s cluelessness for the game.
“But he’s definitely been there for me when I have a little, silly question,” Cerni said. Przystup has, too. The two competed throughout fall camp for the starting job that Cerni won, in part, because his rollout, rugby-style punts topple end-over-end and can be hard to return. Cerni’s style produced a 40-yard net average against Fordham. Forty yards is NU’s baseline goal.
Cerni’s debut at Illinois didn’t go so well. He averaged 33 yards in net punting.
Special teams coordinator Mike Dawson said Cerni has to “trust his technique” and keep his leg swing the same regardless of the drop he’s using for a given punt. He didn’t excuse Cerni’s initial performance, but chalked the low net up to the vagaries of a quirky punt style and Cerni “trying to be perfect.”
“Especially when you’re kicking cross-field, that ball’s going to bounce weird,” Dawson said last week. “Sometimes it’s going to roll forever, but we had one check up on us.”
Said Cerni: “I didn’t feel too much pressure — I just felt silence around me. Everything went quiet and the next thing I knew I had the ball in my hand. I think the one thing that got to me was, I was trying to control the ball too much, and I didn’t kick through it enough. That’s a learning curve for me.”
Cerni has both his Husker teammates and a whole brotherhood of Australian punters — Nelson Foley at Miami and James Burnip at Alabama are among them — to lean on for support. He’s also grown close to the three Australians on the Husker women’s basketball team — Isabelle Bourne, Jaz Shelley and Ruby Porter. He likes the state of Nebraska, too, quite a bit. The soft landing of the place made leaving a tightly-knit Croatian family back home a little easier.
“It’s a little hidden gem in America,” Cerni said. “It’s often overlooked from Australia, and it’s widened my perspective.”
