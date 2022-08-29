Punts, passes and flags: Nebraska finds notable silver linings from loss

Stuck in the moments between a gut punch and a long overseas flight home Saturday, Nebraska players agreed they need to be better.

But obscured in the outcome against Northwestern were a few notable areas in which the Huskers performed well in their season debut.

Amid obvious struggles — missed tackles, an absent pass rush, between-the-tackles runs, a rued onside kick decision, etc. — were silver linings suggesting some NU liabilities from recent seasons could help the program in the months ahead.

Perhaps the most encouraging: punting. Transfer Brian Buschini — the FCS Punter of the Year at Montana last season — made all six of his boots count. All traveled at least 45 yards, with none returned. Four pinned Northwestern inside its own 20-yard line, including at the 11 and the 6.

The sophomore ended the day with a net average of 47.2 yards. It’s an outstanding number for that many kicks — consider that top national finishers each year are in the range of 43 to 44 yards. Nebraska last year ranked 100th in the category at 37.29 yards and hasn’t ended among the top 30 since 2012.

Buschini said he could be better with his directional kicks but was pleased with their hang time of more than four seconds each.

“I thought I personally was really blessed to have some awesome guys around me running down there to force a bunch of fair catches tonight,” said Buschini, who had four of his kicks fair caught Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Nebraska running back showed explosion on a scoring run like the program hasn’t seen in multiple seasons.

Junior college transfer Anthony Grant followed a couple blocks and made a pair of defenders miss before outrunning everyone the last 35 yards for a 46-yard touchdown that put Big Red ahead 28-17 in the third quarter.

The last time a Husker lined up at running back found the end zone from more than 12 yards out was 26 games ago, when Wan’Dale Robinson did it from 42 yards away against Northwestern in 2019. Remove that instance — Robinson, a receiver, was essentially playing out of position — and the last example of a true NU back showing off home-run ability as a rusher was Maurice Washington when he ripped off a 60-yard score against Northern Illinois the same year.

A full-time Nebraska back hadn’t done it against a Power Five opponent since Devine Ozigbo torched Illinois for a pair of scoring sprints of 60-plus yards in 2018.

The Huskers also turned in their best combination of penalties and penalty yardage since they were flawless in the 2005 opener against Maine — a span of 17 years and 213 games. The only blemish was a 5-yard offsides call against defensive lineman Ty Robinson early in the third quarter before a third-and-10 play. It didn’t affect the drive as Northwestern punted one snap later.

NU, which was among the most penalized teams in the country in coach Scott Frost’s first season in 2018, has steadily improved since then. It ranked 32nd last year with 45 yards per game on an average of 5.3 flags.

For at least one week, it will be the national leader.

“I can’t say enough about how they approached this game,” Frost said Saturday.

Quarterback Casey Thompson also turned in the eighth best passing game by yardage from a Husker in the Big Ten era at 355 yards on 25-of-42 passing. That included six drops and an interception that hit off a receiver’s hands. Only once under Frost has an NU QB eclipsed that total — when Adrian Martinez tossed for 384 against Wisconsin in 2018.

Tight end Travis Vokolek also appears on track to pick up where Austin Allen left off, making five grabs for 63 yards before departing with an ankle injury. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound senior later said he felt good moving forward.

“His presence out there, his leadership, his height over the middle definitely helps a lot,” Thompson said. “His catch radius with his long arms definitely helps for sure.”

If the Huskers can learn from a loss, they can build on it too. Especially with at least 11 chances still ahead.