Purdue's George Karlaftis is yet another elite pass rusher Huskers must stop

LINCOLN — The first encounter between Nebraska’s best offensive player and Purdue’s best defensive player was a decisive victory for the Huskers.
This was 2019, fourth down on NU’s second drive of the game. Boilermaker defensive end George Karlaftis had Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez sized up for a sack. Karlaftis came clean on a blitz. Too clean.
Martinez saw the Purdue star immediately, darted to his right, stepped away from Karlaftis’ leaping attempt at a tackle, and found Kanawai Noa 34 yards downfield.
As reporters asked Martinez about yet another great pass rusher he’d face in 2021 — and Karlaftis is great — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was heaping praise on Martinez.
“His scrambling ability when plays break down is probably even where he's most dangerous," Brohm said, "and that's where you've got to have guys there with their eyes on him waiting for him and able to tackle him, because he'll hurt you running the football. At least half of those are on pass plays that aren't open and he goes and makes a play.”
Martinez has indeed been NU’s primary offense against Purdue over the last three years. He’s thrown for 812 yards and rushed for 194. Martinez is 1-2 as a starter against the Boilermakers, but prolific in the yards department.
Purdue’s entire defense is much improved from the first four years under Brohm. The Boilermakers allow just 300 yards per game (third in the Big Ten) and 4.87 yards per play (sixth). Karlaftis, widely projected as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, paces Purdue’s effort and represents the latest elite pass rusher to play Nebraska.
“We’re going to have to attack him and attack their defense and be able to execute,” Martinez said. “He’s a really good player and has an incredibly high motor, so it's important to be attacking and realizing where he’s at on the field.”
Like Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Karlaftis is comfortable with his hand on the ground as a traditional defensive end, or standing up as an edge rusher.
“He creates a lot a havoc,” Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “You’ve always got to be aware of where he is.”
When he attracts additional attention on double teams, it frees up other Purdue linemen to make plays. And it shows in the stats — PU’s four leaders in tackles for loss are defensive linemen, including Karlaftis; Nebraska's are linebackers and defensive backs.
There are quality defensive linemen found around the Big Ten. Hutchinson at Michigan. Boye Mafe at Minnesota. Karlaftis at Purdue. Ohio State has multiple high-level pass rushers. Wisconsin, one of the most aggressive pass-rushing teams in the country, made a mess of Purdue’s offense last weekend.
“When you come to the Big Ten, you come to play with the cream of the crop,” Nebraska offensive tackle Turner Corcoran said. “That is why I wanted to come here. These guys that I have been facing all year are the cream of the crop. The Aidan Hutchinsons, all of those guys. They are all very talented people. Very talented players. It is just another opportunity to get better.”
Nebraska’s offensive line could use a jump in performance. It has allowed nearly three sacks per game and many more hurries and pressures. Not all of those struggles rest on the O-linemen — Martinez’s intentional grounding safety, for example, could have been avoided if he’d stepped up in the pocket — so the Huskers’ whole offense has to pitch in for better protection.
“That’s developing pass concepts where the quarterback knows where he’s going with the ball so the ball’s coming out sooner,” Lubick said. “It’s the running back knowing who he’s supposed to block when they bring a blitz. It’s also the receivers getting open. It’s a whole offensive thing, protecting better.”
It doesn’t hurt when Martinez can evade a pass rusher too. And with a bye week, he’ll be much closer to the guy who stunned defenses earlier this season.
“The bye week was very helpful for everyone physically and mentally,” Martinez said.
