Purdue's George Karlaftis is yet another elite pass rusher Huskers must stop

LINCOLN — The first encounter between Nebraska’s best offensive player and Purdue’s best defensive player was a decisive victory for the Huskers.

This was 2019, fourth down on NU’s second drive of the game. Boilermaker defensive end George Karlaftis had Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez sized up for a sack. Karlaftis came clean on a blitz. Too clean.

Martinez saw the Purdue star immediately, darted to his right, stepped away from Karlaftis’ leaping attempt at a tackle, and found Kanawai Noa 34 yards downfield.

As reporters asked Martinez about yet another great pass rusher he’d face in 2021 — and Karlaftis is great — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was heaping praise on Martinez.

“His scrambling ability when plays break down is probably even where he's most dangerous," Brohm said, "and that's where you've got to have guys there with their eyes on him waiting for him and able to tackle him, because he'll hurt you running the football. At least half of those are on pass plays that aren't open and he goes and makes a play.”

Martinez has indeed been NU’s primary offense against Purdue over the last three years. He’s thrown for 812 yards and rushed for 194. Martinez is 1-2 as a starter against the Boilermakers, but prolific in the yards department.