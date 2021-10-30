Purdue's red-zone success leaves Nebraska's defense frustrated

LINCOLN — Nick Henrich paused to consider the question. Did Purdue do anything to catch the Nebraska defense off guard?
It’s hard to explain, the Husker inside linebacker said. No, because the Blackshirts knew to expect something new from an offense that rotates multiple quarterbacks and shows an array of formations before the snap. Yes, because NU often must anticipate where the ball is going next and trust its own system to hold up.
“It’s really hard to game-plan for them,” Henrich said. “They just do a good job of making you know your defense and know your rules. If you do that, there’s going to be nothing that comes up that you won’t be able to handle. But if you’re a little hesitant on one or two things, then it’s going to be a long day.”
Nebraska defenders — Henrich and outside linebacker JoJo Domann were the only ones who spoke with reporters after the game — rued the near misses as microcosms of the 28-23 loss. Henrich, who wanted plays back where he bit a little too hard on play actions that led to catches behind him. Domann noted that Purdue frequently used his defensive leverage against him. If he was guarding a receiver inside, the ball went to the outside and vice versa.
“They RPOed me to make me wrong,” Domann said, referring to the Boilermakers’ run-pass option attack. “... I wish I could play those a little better at times. I’m this close to jumping one or tackling it for no gain.”
The defense languished on the field for long stretches of Saturday’s setback to the Boilermakers. It saw 86 snaps, the third-highest in nearly four seasons under coach Scott Frost. A 15-play, 56-yard drive ended with a missed field goal from 36 yards in the first quarter. Purdue’s next possession lasted 14 plays and 75 yards while netting a touchdown. Another 14-play march into the fourth quarter took up 75 yards and nearly 6 minutes of game clock — that one produced an insurmountable 11-point lead.
In all, Purdue held the ball for 38 minutes, 38 seconds. The pass-heavy offense converted in the clutch (8 of 20 on third/fourth downs) without the benefit of explosive plays — its longest was a 21-yard pass to receiver David Bell and it didn’t have a run go for more than 13.
“It’s a game of inches,” Domann said. “And we lost by a few.”
Perhaps most frustrating was Purdue’s success in the red zone, where it reached four times and produced three touchdowns. That TD rate was much better than its previous seven games (13 scores in 27 trips, 48.15%, 116th nationally) and much worse than what the Blackshirts had been allowing (10 scores in 20 trips, 50%, tied for 23rd nationally).
Its first foray inside the Nebraska 20-yard line turned into the missed kick after three straight fruitless plays. Purdue’s next three trips went as follows:
» From the NU 13: an 11-yard completion, a 1-yard run, an incompletion and a 1-yard Zander Horvath touchdown push to tie the game 14-all in the second quarter.
» From the NU 10: a King Doerue 2-yard run, a 5-yard sweep by receiver Jackson Anthrop and a 3-yard scoring throw to receiver Milton Wright, who the Huskers lost in the back of the end zone.
» From the NU 20: An incompletion, an 11-yarder to Anthrop over the middle, an incompletion, a run for no gain and a 9-yarder to Anthrop on third down.
“They got some good passes and a couple leaky runs here and there,” Henrich said. “That will do it to you.”
Purdue also ran 41 times for 116 yards, well above its season averages of 31 and 73.9, respectively. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 75.6% of its passes too (34 of 45) for 233 yards.
“We’ve been so good against the run and up front on defense and I thought we gave them too many yards on first down,” Frost said. “We gave them too many easy throws, probably. That being said, the defense basically gave up 21 points today.”
Many times, the Huskers said, they correctly identified a play but couldn’t execute the stop.
Luke Reimer led the way with 19 total tackles while Henrich (14) and Domann (13) joined him in double figures. NU went without a takeaway for just the second time this season (Oklahoma) while also forcing five punts and a pair of missed field goals. It held star receiver David Bell to nine catches and 74 yards.
Ultimately, Purdue’s nickels and dimes cost the Blackshirts at a chance to get off the field before it was too late.
“We owe it to ourselves and we owe it to this coaching staff to change these one-score losses and turn them into wins,” Henrich said. “But at the end of the day, all we can do is show up on Monday and work.”
