Purdue's red-zone success leaves Nebraska's defense frustrated

LINCOLN — Nick Henrich paused to consider the question. Did Purdue do anything to catch the Nebraska defense off guard?

It’s hard to explain, the Husker inside linebacker said. No, because the Blackshirts knew to expect something new from an offense that rotates multiple quarterbacks and shows an array of formations before the snap. Yes, because NU often must anticipate where the ball is going next and trust its own system to hold up.

“It’s really hard to game-plan for them,” Henrich said. “They just do a good job of making you know your defense and know your rules. If you do that, there’s going to be nothing that comes up that you won’t be able to handle. But if you’re a little hesitant on one or two things, then it’s going to be a long day.”

Nebraska defenders — Henrich and outside linebacker JoJo Domann were the only ones who spoke with reporters after the game — rued the near misses as microcosms of the 28-23 loss. Henrich, who wanted plays back where he bit a little too hard on play actions that led to catches behind him. Domann noted that Purdue frequently used his defensive leverage against him. If he was guarding a receiver inside, the ball went to the outside and vice versa.