Quarterback coach Mario Verduzco talks Nebraska's losses, snaps and more

The quarterback balancing act between Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey has been relatively smooth as far as their position coach is concerned. Both have showed maturity and ability while staying healthy throughout the season.

What has grated on Mario Verduzco, Nebraska’s third-year quarterbacks coach, has been the absence of wins.

During an hourlong appearance on the Husker Sports Network on Thursday, Verduzco said both McCaffrey and Martinez have graded out decently this fall but wasn’t in the mood to go into great detail on their progress. Not when the team has lost four games in five tries this fall.

“They were both fairly effective and efficient,” Verduzco said. “But none of that really frickin’ matters when it comes right down to it when you lose a close game. So I don’t really look at that stuff.”

So bothered was the coach by last week’s 26-20 loss that he didn’t realize Martinez broke his own single-game school record for completion percentage (90%) by finishing 18 of 20 until his brother informed him during a phone call. But “it doesn’t make a damn bit of difference when you end up losing a close game to Iowa,” Verduzco said.