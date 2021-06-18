Quarterback Dylan Raiola dazzles at Nebraska's Friday Night Lights event

LINCOLN — Two high-profile 2024 quarterbacks showed up for Nebraska’s Friday Night Lights event. Only one of them threw at the camp.
That would be Dylan Raiola, son of former Husker All-America center Dominic Raiola, who watched, took photos with his phone and chatted with former teammate Matt Davison, NU’s associate A.D. for football. At one point, Davison tried to mimic the younger Raiola’s throwing motion after a particularly good throw.
It would be hard to mimic the result.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder, who already has offers from Georgia and Washington State, impressed the more than 500 parents, fans and media in attendance with a series of bucket-drop throws into the end zone from 30 and 40 yards out. Only a few times did Raiola — who has thrown all over the country in recent weeks — seem to exert his arm. Most of the tosses — whether on deep routes or on shorter, intermediate throws — were effortlessly placed into good spots for receivers. At one point, coach Scott Frost walked up to give Raiola — unrated for now — a few pointers.
Danny Kaelin, the 2024 quarterback from Bellevue West — who already has a scholarship offer — watched on. After telling The World-Herald two weeks ago that he was considering throwing at the event, he chose not to do so and stood to the side. Dylan Raiola, who did not have a Husker offer as of 9 Friday night, may soon join him with a scholarship tender.
NU’s official visitors — James Monds III and Nathan Vail among them — milled around the scene as current Husker players watched the event and occasionally did some instructional work.
The Huskers will return Saturday with their Adidas Pipeline camp featuring offensive and defensive linemen.
North Dakota athlete works out
Carson Hegerle is the best athlete in North Dakota, and it’s not much up for debate. He was first-team all-state in football and second-team all-state in hoops and finished second in both the 100- and 200-meter races at the state track meet.
Most years, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Hegerle might have five or six Power Five conference offers — including one from Nebraska. But in 2022, with coaches not sure if the NCAA will count the scholarships of next year’s seniors against the 85-man total, many programs are simply taking fewer players. Teams like Iowa and Northwestern, which tend to load up on early commits, have five — the same as Nebraska. In May 2020, eight Big Ten teams had double-digit commits. As of Friday evening, just four league teams do in 2021.
“Because of numbers and COVID numbers, I think we’ll end up signing a smaller class this year,” Frost said. “The timing’s pretty good with that, because we’re playing catch-up, and we really want to make sure the ones we do get are the right type of kids and guys who make us better.”
Hegerle, a receiver and defensive back from West Fargo, thinks that could be him, and during his private workout at NU on Friday, Frost even told him, “I’d love to coach you.” He also told Hegerle he’d be in touch soon about a scholarship offer. But Frost didn’t offer one for safety, and told Hegerle that Nebraska was already “filled up” at receiver.
“I could definitely see myself playing safety at Nebraska,” said Hegerle, who hits Wyoming and Kansas next. His best offers — other than hometown North Dakota State — are Nevada and Utah State thus far.
