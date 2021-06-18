Quarterback Dylan Raiola shines at Nebraska's Friday Night Lights event

LINCOLN — Two high-profile 2024 quarterbacks showed up for Nebraska’s Friday Night Lights event. Only one of them threw at the camp.

That would be Dylan Raiola, son of former Husker All-American center Dominic Raiola, who watched, took photos with his phone and chattered with former teammate and NU's associate A.D. for football Matt Davison. At one point, Davison tried to mimic the younger Raiola’s throwing motion after a particularly good throw.

It would be hard to mimic the result.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder, who already has offers from Georgia and Washington State, impressed the more than 500 parents, fans and media in attendance with a series of bucket-drop throws into the end zone from 30 and 40 yards out. Only a few times did Raiola — who has thrown all over the country in recent weeks — seem to exert his arm. Most of the tosses — whether on deep routes or on shorter, intermediate throws — were effortlessly placed into good spots for receivers. At one point, coach Scott Frost walked up to give Raiola — unrated for now but possessing offers from Georgia and Washington State — a few pointers.