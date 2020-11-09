Quarterbacks go under microscope as Scott Frost tries to revive Huskers' lagging offense

McCaffrey made some mistakes. An interception at the Northwestern goal line happened because he threw the ball too low, and on the previous snap he changed the play call in a way that led to tight end Travis Vokolek blocking the wrong person. But McCaffrey did lead drives that racked up 158 yards in the fourth quarter.

“He’s just got energy that exudes out him, and I think people rally to that,” Frost said, adding that’s why he switched quarterbacks.

Frost is also clearly mulling over what to do at receiver, where freshmen Marcus Fleming, Zavier Betts and Alante Brown continue to push under-the-radar starters Kade Warner, Wyatt Liewer and Levi Falck. Fleming and Betts played major roles in the fourth quarter, but have yet to learn the full breadth of the playbook. Frost even noted that some of the receivers enter the game based on the plays called. Because NU desires to run a no-huddle, fast-paced offense, receivers sometimes have to rattle off six to eight plays in a row.

“We’re going to be a really good team when all our guys are capable of running the whole thing,” Frost said. “Then we won’t have to substitute, then we can have the best guys on the field all the time, whoever that is. Just because of some of the factors, those guys, in our opinion, aren’t quite ready to digest the whole game plan yet. We’re working to get there."