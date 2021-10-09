Questionable penalties, replay reviews and disconcerting signals: A ref show in Nebraska-Michigan

The first came on Michigan’s side of the 50 on a play that could best be described as chaotic. On third-and-1 at his 43, Haskins was hit behind the line of scrimmage by Nebraska defensive tackle Damion Daniels — who was clearly being held — before spinning and falling forward three yards for a first down.

But officials seemed more focused on whether Michigan had its own illegal formation on the play. They decided UM had not committed a penalty, but also bizarrely marked the ball at the 43 for no gain. After Harbaugh complained just as loudly as Frost — and even called timeout for the review — the booth overturned the call and gave the Wolverines a first down.

The drive served as a microcosm for a messy, long first half full of flags, booing fans, frustrated coaches and booth reviews, many of which favored Nebraska, including a Martinez incomplete pass that was originally ruled a fumble.

The call that helped Michigan finally put a first-half touchdown on the board appeared to be a questionable defensive pass interference on JoJo Domann, who was ruled to have stopped a Michigan receiver from pursuing a McNamara pass into the end zone. That penalty set up UM at the NU 3. Haskins scored a touchdown from there.