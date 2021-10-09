Questionable penalties, replay reviews and disconcerting signals: A ref show in Nebraska-Michigan

LINCOLN — It was 15 minutes the Big Ten referees officiating Saturday night’s Nebraska-Michigan game would probably like to forget.
Three times on an 87-yard Michigan field goal drive, Big Ten officials had to review spots called on the field. All three times, they were dead wrong. The first overturned spot benefited Michigan, turning a fourth down into a first down. The last two benefited Nebraska, as overturns on back-to-back plays wiped Michigan touchdowns off the board.
The third and final of those overturned calls brought a loud cheer to Memorial Stadium. On it, UM running back Hassan Haskins had leaped into the end zone for a touchdown. As Michigan lined up for the extra point, a furious Scott Frost stood near the field of play arguing as the Wolverines lined up for the extra point. Frost believed the knee of quarterback Cade McNamara was down before before Haskins had control of the ball.
Replays shown on the HuskerVision big screen confirmed it. Officials had to rule McNamara was down at the 3. Instead of attempting a fourth-down play, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh opted for a field goal to take a 6-0 lead.
One play before that overturn, Michigan had another touchdown nullified by the replay booth, which ruled Haskins’ elbow was down before he stretched the football over the goal line. That was the second of three reviews on the drive.
The first came on Michigan’s side of the 50 on a play that could best be described as chaotic. On third-and-1 at his 43, Haskins was hit behind the line of scrimmage by Nebraska defensive tackle Damion Daniels — who was clearly being held — before spinning and falling forward three yards for a first down.
But officials seemed more focused on whether Michigan had its own illegal formation on the play. They decided UM had not committed a penalty, but also bizarrely marked the ball at the 43 for no gain. After Harbaugh complained just as loudly as Frost — and even called timeout for the review — the booth overturned the call and gave the Wolverines a first down.
The drive served as a microcosm for a messy, long first half full of flags, booing fans, frustrated coaches and booth reviews, many of which favored Nebraska, including a Martinez incomplete pass that was originally ruled a fumble.
The call that helped Michigan finally put a first-half touchdown on the board appeared to be a questionable defensive pass interference on JoJo Domann, who was ruled to have stopped a Michigan receiver from pursuing a McNamara pass into the end zone. That penalty set up UM at the NU 3. Haskins scored a touchdown from there.
All told, officials threw nine flags in the first half. Four on Michigan and five on Nebraska, including one for “disconcerting signals.” That means NU tried to mimic the cadence and/or clapping of the quarterback.
