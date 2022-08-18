Ranking the Big Ten: Football teams are on the clock

Whose time is it to rise to the top of the league in 2022?

The schools are on the clock. Literally. On the clock. The hands represent our guess for each team's record this season.

No, it's not 12:05 in Columbus. The hour hand represents the guesstimated number of wins while the minute hand the losses. (So we are predicting OSU has a good year.)

EAST DIVISION

OHIO STATE

Coach: Ryan Day (34-4 at OSU)

2021: 11-2, 8-1 Big Ten

Returning starters: 16 (6 offense, 8 defense, 2 specialists)

Roster size: 120

Offense: Heisman Trophy candidate C.J. Stroud hands off to one of the Big Ten’s best backs (Treveyon Henderson) while throwing to one of the nation’s top receivers (Jaxon Smith-Njigba). That’ll do. The line returns three starters. OSU will try to pound the ball a little more and rely on Stroud’s arm (4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns) a little less.

Defense: Day waited one long year to fire Kerry Coombs, and it cost his team at least one game, and perhaps two. He hired ex-Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who emphasizes takeaways and aggression. The secondary, led by Denzel Burke, should be excellent. Up front, the Buckeyes need former five-star prospect J.T. Tuimoloau to build on a good first year as bookend to senior Zach Harrison.

Coaching: Day is a cool hand with the quarterbacks while offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson designs a good run game. Knowles is in the spotlight here, and not just against the pass. OSU will face some elite run games in 2022.

Time to shine: Stroud is a natural big-time quarterback capable of leading a big comeback in the Rose Bowl while Smith-Njigba could be the best OSU receiver in history — and that’s saying something. After 95 catches for 1,606 yards last season. Almost anything is possible. OSU recruits better than any other Big Ten team by some margin.

Time to struggle: The schedule is legitimately hard, especially at home, where Notre Dame, MAC favorite Toledo, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan visit. Road trips to Michigan State and Penn State won’t be easy. OSU’s defense wasn’t great in 2020 and 2021, and there’s a sense among some experts that the team lacks a Bosa/Chase Young type.

Prediction: 12-1, Big Ten champions, College Football Playoff

* * *

MICHIGAN

Coach: Jim Harbaugh (61-24 at UM)

2021: 12-2, 8-1 Big Ten (league champs)

Returning starters: 15 (9 offense, 4 defense, 2 specialists)

Roster size: 119

Offense: Elite. Quarterbacks Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy return, as does the majority of the receivers, backs and offensive linemen from a group that averaged 35.8 points per game last year. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis departs, but that’s OK: Michigan’s play calling wasn’t fancy last year. The Wolverines executed at a high level, and should again. Tight end Erick All is a Harbaugh favorite.

Defense: Time for a retooling. The Wolverines lost stars Aidan Hutchinson, Dax Hill and David Ojabo, and they won’t be easy to replace. Michigan is on its third defensive coordinator in as many years with Jesse Minter, who is at least familiar with the Baltimore Ravens system from which Harbaugh likes to recruit his coaches. Michigan starts with four easy wins. The defense will need it.

Coaching: Harbaugh is a wild card, but his team — at least last season — played complementary football. His son, Jay, recruited the nation’s best kicker (Jake Moody) and one of its best punters (Brad Robbins) so he has an eye on the third phase.

Time to shine: The special teams are terrific, the offense should be, too, and the schedule only features four road games (at Iowa, Indiana, Rutgers and Ohio State). UM’s offensive line, anchored by left tackle Ryan Hayes and Virginia transfer center Olusegun Oluwatimi, will be the Big Ten’s best.

Time to struggle: The defense will be a lunch-pail group relying on youngsters up front. Without Hill — an elite coverage safety — Hutchinson and Ojabo, opponents may convert more than 34.56% of their third downs, like last year.

Prediction: 10-2, 7-2

* * *

MICHIGAN STATE

Coach: Mel Tucker (13-7 at MSU)

2021: 11-2, 7-2 Big Ten

Returning starters: 15 (5 offense, 9 defense, 1 specialist)

Roster size: 106

Offense: Terrific transfer running back Kenneth Walker has moved on to the NFL, but many key skill players — quarterback Payton Thorne, receiver Jayden Reed — return from a hard to stop attack in 2021. Thorne, who tossed 27 touchdowns, is a risk-taking playmaker. Reed, who had 1,026 receiving yards, is one of the nation’s top returners, too.

Defense: MSU’s defense was flat-out bad in 2021 — hideous against the pass. The Spartans overcame it with timely sacks and takeaways, and nine starters return. So long as Tucker, who specializes in defensive backs, gets that unit up to speed, the Spartans should be middle of the pack.

Coaching: Tucker has a way of winning games that, on paper, seem like toss-ups. He did so repeatedly last year, as his team found ways to beat Nebraska, Indiana, Michigan and Penn State in one-score nail-biters. Special teams coordinator Ross Els has done a nice job building the third phase.

Time to shine: Thorne is back, the special teams are good and the defense should be improved. On paper, this looks like a team just as good as the 2021 bunch.

Time to struggle: MSU may regress a bit, and the middle of the schedule — Ohio State, Wisconsin, at Michigan, at Illinois — is a bear. Nobody likes playing at Illinois, a former Big Ten assistant once said.

Prediction: 9-3, 7-2

* * *

PENN STATE

Coach: James Franklin (67-34 at PSU)

2021: 7-6, 4-5 Big Ten

Returning starters: 10 (6 offense, 4 defense)

Roster size: 119

Offense: Quarterback Sean Clifford returns for his 12,000th season in Happy Valley. He threw for a sneaky 3,107 yards last season. PSU has top-shelf receivers like Parker Washington, and Franklin appears confident about his offensive line, which struggled to block last season.

Defense: Penn State will boast the Big Ten’s best secondary with three returning starters and star safety Ji’Ayir Brown, who had 73 tackles and six interceptions last season. The front seven remains a question mark. The Nittany Lions have recruited well, but it’s a young group.

Coaching: Franklin led Penn State to 42 wins from 2016 to 2019. In the past two years, he’s 11-11, but he got a fat contract extension because of his recruiting acumen. He struggled to find the right offensive coordinator since the departure of Joe Moorhead.

Time to shine: Penn State has the kind of receivers who can win games with great plays, the offensive line is athletic and Clifford has started 33 games.

Time to struggle: This won’t be a vintage Penn State defense. The Nittany Lions may pick off Ohio State — few teams play the Buckeyes better — while stubbing their toe elsewhere.

Prediction: 7-5, 5-4

* * *

MARYLAND

Coach: Mike Locksley (13-23 at UM)

2021: 7-6, 3-6 Big Ten

Returning starters: 17 (9 offense, 7 defense, 1 specialist)

Roster size: 118

Offense: Maryland brings back almost all of an attack that scored 29.3 points per game last season. Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 3,860 yards and 26 touchdowns, one of the best seasons in program history. Receivers Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus are legitimate NFL prospects while the Terrapins boast one of the most experienced offensive lines in the league.

Defense: Maryland’s defense held up well ... for about a month. In losing six of their last eight games by 37, 49, 18, 17, 19 and 41 points, the Terrapins wore down. The pass rush, led by Greg China-Rose, should be strong while corner Jakorian Bennett is among the Big Ten’s best.

Coaching: Locksley has upgraded Maryland’s roster well beyond where Randy Edsall or D.J. Durkin had it. Now it’s time to produce a team that wins nine games. He might be a year or two away but the pieces fit nicely, and Tagovailoa, while not quite his older brother, can spin it. Locksley has helped coach him to excellent.

Time to shine: The offense should be a bit of a showstopper — best bunch since the Ralph Friedgen days most likely — and the defense has some playmakers at every level. Put Maryland in the ACC or Big 12, and it might be a nine-win team.

Time to struggle: Just not in the Big Ten East, with crossover games against Wisconsin and Purdue. The schedule may feature six ranked foes. Maryland will likely lose to all six.

Prediction: 6-6, 3-6

* * *

RUTGERS

Coach: Greg Schiano (76-81 at RU)

2021: 5-8, 2-7 Big Ten

Returning starters: 14 (6 offense, 6 defense, 2 specialists)

Roster size: 131

Offense: The Scarlet Knights have had a lousy offense since, well, Ralph Friedgen left the program after the 2015 season. The 2021 unit was not much different. The issue is firepower — creating explosive plays — and while quarterback Noah Vedral runs an offense well, Rutgers may turn to youngster Gavin Wimsatt to juice the playmaking operation. RU struggled to move the ball on Northwestern and Wake Forest, neither of which put up much resistance last season.

Defense: The defense has made steady, incremental improvement since the arrival of Schiano, and that should continue. Rutgers is on the small but quick side, which Schiano is recruiting to change. Still, the Scarlet Knights aren't there yet, and it shows whenever a physical running foe comes to town.

Coaching: Rutgers really took it in the teeth during the Chris Ash era, finishing 3-21 in his last two seasons. RU has gone 8-14 since then under Schiano, who is working off of Ash’s final recruiting classes. By 2024, Schiano will have all his guys in the system, and this program will have more bite to it.

Time to shine: The nation’s best punter, Adam Korsak, still resides in Piscataway. Rutgers plays smart, to its strengths, trying to hide its weaknesses.

Time to struggle: Unless Rutgers stuns Iowa or Nebraska at home — possible, even if the Scarlet Knights will be touchdown underdogs against both — there aren’t many wins on the schedule. Rutgers plays six road games, which seems silly.

Prediction: 3-9, 1-8

* * *

INDIANA

Coach: Tom Allen (26-32 at IU)

2021: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten

Returning starters: 13 (4 offense, 7 defense, 2 specialists)

Roster size: 112

Offense: It started last season with six points at Iowa and ended with seven points at Purdue. There wasn’t a lot of pretty in between, either. Indiana is counting on Missouri transfer quarterback Connor Bazelak to throw to inexperienced receivers, hand off to an inexperienced running back and play behind a line that gave up 29 sacks last year. It may not go well.

Defense: The defense held up at times in 2021, holding Penn State to 24, Michigan to 29 and Michigan State to 20. But the Hoosiers ran out of answers too often last season, and lost their best player by some margin — Micah McFadden — to the NFL. Indiana’s secondary, anchored by Tiawan Mullen, is solid.

Coaching: Allen is all gas, no brakes. And it’s clear his players adore him. He cycles through coordinators with some regularity and, until last year, hadn’t been an effective recruiter. The 8-5 and 6-2 records in 2019 and 2020 were built with the final recruiting classes of former coach Kevin Wilson. The 2021 team was mostly Allen’s crew. So is 2022.

Time to shine: Bazelak threw for more than 5,000 yards at Missouri, so he’s no Jack Tuttle, the team’s No. 2 who transferred from Utah a few years back. The 2022 recruiting class has some dudes in it, especially on defense.

Time to struggle: The offense has fallen apart. That’s not uncommon under defensive-minded head coaches. Running back Shaun Shivers, an Auburn transfer, will find tough sledding in Bloomington.

Prediction: 2-10, 0-9

WEST DIVISION

PURDUE

Coach: Jeff Brohm (28-29 at PU)

2021: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten

Returning starters: 15 (6 offense, 7 defense, 2 specialists)

Roster size: 110

Offense: Aidan O’Connell surged to second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021, throwing for 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns. He’s the latest in a line of accomplished Purdue quarterbacks. Top receivers David Bell and Milton Wright are gone, but Iowa transfers Tyrone Tracy and Charlie Jones help fill the gap. Tight end Payne Durham had 45 catches for 467 yards and six scores last season. With four returning starters on the offensive line, this is a 35-point-per-game unit.

Defense: Brohm is on his fourth straight new defensive coordinator, but many key pieces from a strong 2021 unit return. Defensive end George Karlaftis does not — he’ll be hard to replace — but linebacker Jalen Graham and safety Cam Allen are among the best at their respective positions. Pass rush is the question mark.

Coaching: Brohm posted his second winning season in West Lafayette, closing the year with a three-game winning streak, including a 48-45 bowl thriller over Tennessee. Wins over Iowa and Michigan State last season marked Brohm’s second and third upsets of top-five teams.

Time to shine: The QB is there for Purdue to make a run, the defense has better athletes than most programs and Brohm remains one of the most creative play-callers in college football.

Time to struggle: The team has six road games, including three in October. The last time Purdue had a breakout season, it followed with a 4-8 clunker in 2019.

Prediction: 10-2, 7-2

* * *

IOWA

Coach: Kirk Ferentz (178-110 at UI)

2021: 10-4, 7-2 Big Ten

Returning starters: 15 (7 offense, 7 defense, 1 specialist)

Roster size: 127

Offense: Rare is the team that can score 23.4 points per game and win 10, but the Hawkeyes were that team in 2021. If they plan on doing that again, they shouldn’t. And if the offensive line does a better job of protecting quarterback Spencer Petras, they won’t. Tight end Sam LaPorta is among the Big Ten’s best.

Defense: Terrific. Jack Campbell is a favorite to win the Butkus Award after a 143-tackle season. The front four, including Lukas Van Ness, could be as good as it’s been in years. Iowa’s defense will be tough.

Coaching: Ferentz wins with defense and special teams and there’s a case to be made that, given the mostly three-star talent on hand, no team in America gets more out of those two units than the Hawkeyes. The offense, run by Brian Ferentz, leaves a lot to be desired. And has for as long as Brian’s run it.

Time to shine: The defense will be all that. Iowa’s special teams, led by punter Tory Taylor, ranks right there with Michigan. The Hawkeyes find ways to win games.

Time to struggle: Michigan and Ohio State rotate onto the schedule, and Iowa has a habit of blowing one random game when you don’t expect it.

Prediction: 8-4, 5-4

* * *

WISCONSIN

Coach: Paul Chryst (65-23 at UW)

2021: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten

Returning starters: 9 (5 offense, 3 defense, 1 specialist)

Roster size: 120

Offense: After a one-year slump, Wisconsin’s run game returned to form in 2021 thanks to running back Braelon Allen, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound load with quick feet and decent speed. Allen rushed for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns, and the room has depth, too. Wisconsin has a new offensive line coach — Bob Bostad — and the same quarterback, Graham Mertz, who has not yet lived up to his recruiting pedigree. UW needs work at receiver, but the gist: The Badgers will spend most of their September mopping up on Illinois State, Washington State and New Mexico State to get right in the passing game.

Defense: Wisconsin always finds a way to reload, doesn’t it? After allowing 16.2 points last season and losing a lot of starters, the Badgers should be fine in the front seven, anchored by Keeanu Benton and Isaiah Mullens. The secondary hits the reset button, and UW has been vulnerable at times to a good passing game. Nebraska threw for 351 yards last season.

Coaching: Chryst had a spectacular start to his tenure, and the 13-1 squad in 2017 may be the Badgers' best. He’s won 66% of his games since then. Not bad — not quite what Wisconsin was, either. Chryst hired new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram to spice up the scheme. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard remains one of the Big Ten’s best at creating havoc.

Time to shine: Aside from a trip to Ohio State, the schedule smiles on the Badgers, who historically do a good job of playing soft-baked cookies in the nonconference. The defense is bound to be stingy. Allen is the real deal.

Time to struggle: Wisconsin will be young in spots, and the pass game with Mertz really has been a mess for two years. The Badgers don’t enjoy the psychological advantage they once did.

Prediction: 8-4, 5-4

* * *

NEBRASKA

Coach: Scott Frost (15-29 at NU)

2021: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten

Returning starters: 12 (5 offense, 7 defense)

Roster size: 150

Offense: Have transfers, will travel to Ireland. Nebraska could start a transfer at quarterback, two wide receiver spots and running back, but the biggest addition could be offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, hired to make NU’s attack more efficient and faster paced. The offensive line is a question mark, but coaches think they have upgraded skill spots.

Defense: With the addition of Ochaun Mathis at edge rusher and two guys (Stephon Wynn and Devin Drew) at interior tackle, coaches think they’ll have a terrific front seven. Inside linebackers Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer comprise an elite duo, among the best in the Big Ten. The secondary, outside of cornerback Quinton Newsome, remains in flux.

Coaching: Frost overhauled his offense and recruiting operation in an effort to keep his job. The old approach wasn’t working there or on special teams, where new coordinator Bill Busch took over the worst unit in the Big Ten and added a kicker (Timmy Bleekrode) and punter (Brian Buschini).

Time to shine: The Big Ten schedule swaps out Ohio State and Michigan State for Rutgers and Indiana. It’s a good trade. There’s hope Whipple can have a few answers in key moments, too.

Time to struggle: So many question marks among transfers underline a program that hasn’t learned how to win under Frost. NU is rarely blown out. It just can’t close the deal against Big Ten teams.

Prediction: 7-5, 5-4

* * *

MINNESOTA

Coach: P.J. Fleck (35-23 at UM)

2021: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten

Returning starters: 14 (6 offense, 6 defense, 2 specialists)

Roster size: 109

Offense: Quarterback Tanner Morgan is likely to eclipse 50 career starts this season, and he’s settled in as a game manager who generally tries to keep the offense out of trouble. The Gophers’ real specialty is the slow-food, run-the-ball style that leans on opposing defenses with a variety of backs — Mohamed Ibrahim is back for another year, too — and a big offensive line, which must replace four starters.

Defense: The Gophers allowed 17.3 points last season and even pitched a 30-0 shutout at Colorado. There’s not much NFL flash here, just sturdy production from players like safety Tyler Nubin and linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin. Thomas Rush could be one of the Big Ten’s better pass rushers.

Coaching: Fleck has turned down the volume on some of his quirk to emerge as one of the Big Ten’s best coaches. He rehired Kirk Ciarrocca, the offensive coordinator from 2019, and relies on Joe Rossi to run the defense.

Time to shine: Minnesota’s style works, the nonconference schedule is soft and the bye week comes in the right spot, Oct. 8. Kicker Matthew Trickett has range beyond 50 yards.

Time to struggle: Minnesota's 2021 team had 20 returning starters, and the league’s most seasoned offensive line. This group is bound to take a half-step back somewhere.

Prediction: 7-5, 5-4

* * *

ILLINOIS

Coach: Bret Bielema (5-7 at UI)

2021: 5-7, 4-5 Big Ten

Returning starters: 12 (6 offense, 6 defense)

Roster size: 116

Offense: The Illini have a nice 1-2 punch at running back with Chase Brown and Josh McCray, and new quarterback Tommy DeVito is a better combination of athleticism and accuracy than Illinois’ most recent passers. That’s a good thing, considering Illinois passed for 156 yards per game last year.

Defense: Illinois allowed 13 fewer points per game in 2021 than it did in 2020. That’s pretty darn good, and good reason to pay defensive coordinator Ryan Walters more than $1 million per year. Five of the top seven tacklers return, though the team’s two best pass rushers, Owen Carney and Isaiah Gay, have graduated.

Coaching: Bielema isn’t afraid to make bold choices — he jettisoned his offensive coordinator after one year — and pulled off upsets at Penn State and Minnesota last year. Walters is a rising star who won’t be around much longer.

Time to shine: A defense that consistently creates turnovers, an NFL-caliber back in Brown and better than average coaching staff.

Time to struggle: The offense is a year or two away from being where Bielema wants it, and the back half of the schedule is a real bear with Michigan State and Michigan.

Prediction: 5-7, 2-7

* * *

NORTHWESTERN

Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (109-90 at NU)

2021: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten

Returning starters: 15 (9 offense, 5 defense, 1 specialist)

Roster size: 107

Offense: The Wildcats have plenty of starters back from an offense that averaged 16.6 points per game. The unit pitched in the towel by Big Ten play. Running back Evan Hull kept playing hard, finishing with 1,009 yards rushing. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski returns for another year of dodging pass rushers. Tackle Peter Skoronski is perhaps the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 NFL draft.

Defense: This group has taken some big hits since the 2020 bunch helped win the Big Ten West title. Northwestern’s best defender, Brandon Joseph, left for Notre Dame and the front four is engaged in a full-on rebuild. The Wildcats allowed 213 rushing yards per game last season, 67 more than 2020. That’s an entire drive.

Coaching: Fitzgerald has won two Big Ten West titles in 2018 and 2020, and followed each up with 3-9 seasons in 2019 and 2021. He’s still one of the best coaches in the Big Ten — in the nation — but in switching out both of his coordinators the past three years, there’s some instability in the coaching operation.

Time to shine: Northwestern may have its best offensive line in several years. Hull is a better than average back and, well, it can’t be much worse than last season. Can it?

Time to struggle: The talent seems to be a year away, especially on defense, where Northwestern took a major step back in 2021 and probably won’t recoup what it lost in one year.