EAST DIVISION

Coach: Ryan Day (23-2 at OSU)

2020: 7-1

Returning starters: 12 (6 offense, 5 defense, 1 special teams)

Roster size: 124

Offense: The new quarterback — C.J. Stroud, most likely — will have the nation’s best offensive line and collection of receivers at his disposal. That should be enough to keep the points coming at a 35-point clip per game. The top running back from the 2021 recruiting class, Treveyon Henderson, is in the building, too.

Defense: OSU has to replace the core of its front seven — though the 2021 linebackers should be quicker than the 2020 guys — while hoping a so-so secondary, lit up by Alabama in the College Football Playoff, holds up against teams like Oregon, Indiana and Penn State.

Coaching: Day has quickly become one of the best college coaches — smart, aggressive, likable — but defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs may not be up to snuff. The staff is otherwise the Big Ten’s best.

Rewarding season if: The offensive line performs as expected and the defense gets a little faster all over the field.

Risky season if: Day has to play the quarterback carousel and Oregon pulls a stunning upset early in the season.

Prediction: 13-0, 9-0, Big Ten champions, CFP

Coach: James Franklin (60-28 at PSU)

2020: 4-5

Returning starters: 18 (9 offense, 7 defense, 2 special teams)

Roster size: 116

Offense: The Nittany Lions have the Big Ten’s second-best offensive skill players (OSU is No. 1) and a young-but-athletic offensive line. Quarterback Sean Clifford had a rocky start to 2020 but reclaimed his starting job during a four-game winning streak.

Defense: The linebackers, led by Ellis Brooks, are studs but the defensive line will rebuild a bit. PSU’s defense is steadier than the offense.

Coaching: Franklin hired his third offensive coordinator in as many years in Mike Yurcich, who was at Texas last season. Brent Pry has run Franklin’s defense since their Vanderbilt days. Franklin’s a streaky guy — runs hot and cold — and his team does, too.

Rewarding season if: PSU gets through a bear of an early schedule — games at Wisconsin and Iowa, home contests with Ball State, Indiana and Auburn — with a 5-1 record or better.

Risky season if: The offense doesn’t coalesce under Clifford and the turnovers continue.

Prediction: 10-2, 7-2

Coach: Tom Allen (24-22 at IU)

2020: 6-2

Returning starters: 18 (8 offense, 9 defense, 1 special teams)

Roster size: 127

Offense: If quarterback Michael Penix stays healthy — he rarely does — then Indiana’s offense is among the Big Ten’s best. Experienced offensive line. Good receivers and tight ends.

Defense: Allen’s crew figures to be terrific after allowing fewer than three touchdowns per game last season. IU has the league’s best cornerbacks, savvy linebackers and a defensive line that, while undersized, gets after it.

Coaching: Allen is a spark plug of a guy, somebody who wakes up on fire. His new defensive coordinator, Charlton Warren, was Nebraska’s former defensive backs coach in 2014. He’s one heck of a recruiter in the Atlanta area.

Rewarding season if: Indiana survives a weird schedule that includes six road games, including key back-to-back games at Maryland and Michigan that may determine the season.

Risky season if: Penix gets hurt again and a comfy 2020 schedule turns out to be the reason the Hoosiers broke through last year.

Prediction: 8-4, 6-3

Coach: Jim Harbaugh (49-22 at UM)

2020: 2-4

Returning starters: 18 (10 offense, 7 defense, 1 special teams)

Roster size: 131

Offense: The Wolverines return 10 starters — including all of their linemen — but quarterback is a big question, as Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman will battle with returnee Cade McNamara and five-star freshman J.J. McCarthy for the starting job. The receivers, led by Ronnie Bell, should be special.

Defense: Don Brown’s blitzing, man-to-man scheme is no longer in the building, and Harbaugh basically had his brother, John, hire him the new DC in Mike Macdonald. The talent is there, especially in the secondary. Is the want-to there?

Coaching: Harbaugh knows the game down to the minute detail — watch one of his clinics some time — but some of the vim and vigor appears to have drained out of him. He needs young coordinators Macdonald and OC Josh Gattis to deliver for him.

Rewarding season if: Michigan gets the kind of quarterback play pundits expected when Harbaugh landed in Ann Arbor while the defense morphs into a turnover-creating machine.

Risky season if: The Wolverines take early body blows from Western Michigan and Washington that indicate the program is headed for a disaster. If it goes bad in Ann Arbor, it could go really bad.

Prediction: 6-6, 4-5

Coach: Mike Locksley (6-17 at UM)

2020: 2-3

Returning starters: 19 (8 offense, 9 defense, 2 special teams)

Roster size: 122

Offense: The Terps have their quarterback in Taulia Tagovailoa, who led the team to upsets over Minnesota and Penn State last season. He’s fortunate to throw to some big-ticket receivers, led by Dontay Demus, and have a reasonably seasoned offensive line.

Defense: Almost all of the defense returns for another season, which is a good thing, though how much of a great thing it is depends on the unit’s improvement. Maryland hasn’t stopped the run in many years.

Coaching: Locksley has a great offensive mind and can call plays — when he has the guys to call them for. As a recruiter, he’s among the best. The Terps are a few years away still.

Rewarding season if: Tagovailoa stays upright, the defense slows down the run a bit better and Maryland pulls an upset against West Virginia, Michigan or Minnesota.

Risky season if: Maryland loses that early-season game at Illinois. A loss there could mean a very long season indeed.

Prediction: 5-7, 3-6

Coach: Greg Schiano (71-73 at RU)

2020: 3-6

Returning starters: 23 (11 offense, 10 defense, 2 special teams)

Roster size: 133

Offense: The Scarlet Knights doubled their point output in 2020, thanks in part to Wahoo Neumann graduate Noah Vedral at quarterback and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, who may not be long for Rutgers. The offensive line returns, as does every other offensive starter.

Defense: Rutgers has years of work to do on defense. The unit was very (very) small when it played against Nebraska, and it’s still small, averaging roughly 275 pounds across the front four.

Coaching: Schiano gets this program, especially how to recruit to it, and over time will refit it for the Big Ten. Rutgers no longer is a laughingstock, but it is not close to where it will be in five years.

Rewarding season if: The Scarlet Knights start 3-0 with nonconference wins over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware, and Vedral — the only good QB on the team — stays healthy.

Risky season if: The Scarlet Knights head into October with major questions. The last eight games on the schedule are a bear.

Prediction: 4-8, 2-7

Coach: Mel Tucker (2-5 at MSU)

2020: 2-5

Returning starters: 18 (9 offense, 7 defense, 2 special teams)

Roster size: 117

Offense: The offense was hideous last season aside from a surprising performance against Northwestern. MSU has many of the key pieces coming back, but Tucker’s predecessor Mark Dantonio basically fell asleep on that side of the ball. Receiver Jalen Nailor is legit, though.

Defense: Tucker’s defense struggled last season, in part because of a scheme change, in part because MSU lost its entire spring camp due to COVID-19. The Spartans won’t be back to the Dantonio era, but the front four is stingy and the 35 points per game allowed last season is an aberration.

Coaching: Tucker likes a pro-style, low-scoring offense and a stingy defense that will not only pull off some upsets but leave MSU losing a few games it shouldn’t, too. Former Nebraska linebackers coach Ross Els is Tucker’s special teams coordinator.

Rewarding season if: New quarterback Anthony Russo is a star and MSU can win a lot of close games.

Risky season if: It’s probably going to be a risky season. The Spartans will struggle on offense.

Prediction: 2-10, 0-9

WEST DIVISION

Coach: Paul Chryst (56-19 at UW)

2020: 4-3

Returning starters: 19 (9 offense, 8 defense, 2 special teams)

Roster size: 120

Offense: Graham Mertz has taken the reins and is being treated like the star he isn’t yet, but is expected to be. He’s got a touch on the football, an above-average group of receivers and the usual big Badger offensive line. UW needs a running back.

Defense: Jim Leonhard’s latest group should be outstanding. The front seven is full of fast-and-physical giants who will not allow rushing yards easily while the secondary could be Wisconsin’s best since 2017. This could be the No. 1 defense in college football.

Coaching: Chryst has taken back playcalling and coaching quarterbacks. He clearly sees the need for it. Wisconsin’s offense hasn’t been bad in recent years, but the points have fluctuated due to turnovers.

Rewarding season if: Mertz stays healthy and doesn’t throw interceptions and the defense is as advertised.

Risky season if: The early season schedule, which includes Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan, overwhelms Mertz, and the defense isn’t quite all that against the run.

Prediction: 10-2, 8-1, Big Ten West champions

Coach: Kirk Ferentz (168-106 at Iowa)

2020: 6-2

Returning starters: 15 (7 offense, 7 defense, 1 special teams)

Roster size: 125

Offense: Great skill, the usual offensive line and a question mark at quarterback. Oh, Spencer Petras is the guy, but his completion rate (57.1%) was so-so and he tends to make unforced errors.

Defense: The defense, so stinking good against the run in 2020, will be rebuilding a bit along the defensive line. The linebackers are young, but Iowa likes them, while the secondary should be elite.

Coaching: Ferentz is the seasoned veteran of college football; no power conference coach has been with his team longer than Ferentz. His son, Brian, is the offensive coordinator. The offense is more interesting than it used to be.

Rewarding season if: Iowa does what Iowa does: Wins the turnover battle, excels in special teams and controls the clock with its run game.

Risky season if: An early loss to rival Iowa State — which we expect — derails the season.

Prediction: 9-3, 7-2

Coach: P.J. Fleck (26-19 at UM)

2020: 3-4

Returning starters: 22 (10 offense, 10 defense, 2 special teams)

Roster size: 119

Offense: The Gophers have an NFL quarterback, an NFL running back, a No. 1 receiver who will play in the NFL and a giant offensive line. Minnesota will average more than 30 points per game.

Defense: The Gophers may give up more than 30 points per game, too. Much of the D returns, but the team gave up 6.3 yards per carry last season and can’t afford to do that again. Look for the pass rush, led by Boye Mafe, to be formidable.

Coaching: Fleck is an acquired taste. He admits that, too. But he’s done a nice job of remaking Minnesota football in his image, too. At DC, Joe Rossi needs a rebound year.

Rewarding season if: Tanner Morgan stays healthy and the Gophers work their formula on offense. Minnesota could easily head into November at 7-1.

Risky season if: Minnesota loses early road games at Colorado and Purdue, which is possible but somewhat unlikely, too.

Prediction: 8-4, 5-4

Coach: Scott Frost (12-20 at NU)

2020 record: 3-5

Returning starters: 19 (7 offense, 10 defense, 2 special teams)

Roster size: 154

Offense: It can’t get much uglier than the middle of last season, when the Huskers had a QB controversy and players leaving the team. In 2021, Adrian Martinez is the straw that stirs the drink and the receiving corps is bigger and easier to see downfield.

Defense: The best D since 2016? Why not? NU returns every regular starter but one from last season and should enjoy the fruits of its experience. Cam Taylor-Britt and JoJo Domann are Sunday players.

Coaching: Frost has been underwhelming over three seasons, to say the least, but he seems to have corrected an issue with special teams coordination, and humility looks better on him than cockiness.

Rewarding season if: Nebraska consistently wins the turnover and penalty battle while not beating itself. If NU doesn’t do that, it has better players than many of the teams on the schedule.

Risky season if: NU fumbles away wins and gets down when criticism swirls after a certain loss to Oklahoma.

Prediction: 8-4, 6-3

Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (106-81 at NW)

2020: 7-2

Returning starters: 10 (4 offense, 4 defense, 2 special teams)

Roster size: 112

Offense: For a fourth straight season, the Wildcats will have a new starting quarterback. This time it's Hunter Johnson, who will throw to the usual Northwestern complement of no-name receivers. The Wildcats don’t win many games because of their offense these days.

Defense: The defense is a different story, and the Wildcats lost key pieces of their defensive line and their top two tacklers. Defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz retired, as well. Could be an adjustment year on that side of the ball.

Coaching: Hard to beat the man they call “Fitz,” who has been as loyal as possible to his alma mater over the years. He has a new practice facility to recruit to and two Big Ten West titles.

Rewarding season if: The Wildcats manage to pull rabbits out of hats with their red zone defense and timely third-down offense. They’ve done it before.

Risky season if: Everything doesn’t go just so on defense. Or if safety Brandon Joseph, one of the nation’s best, gets hurt.

Prediction: 7-5, 4-5

Coach: Jeff Brohm (19-25 at PU)

2020: 2-4

Returning starters: 18 (9 offense, 9 defense)

Roster size: 112

Offense: Purdue has one of the nation’s best and most dynamic passing offenses, but it rarely tries — or succeeds — in running the ball against anyone. Whichever quarterback Purdue uses — Brohm has hinted at playing three — a run game must emerge.

Defense: Purdue got better on D last year, but Bob Diaco so enraged Brohm that Brohm dumped Diaco after one season. The Boilermakers will be much more aggressive. Will it work?

Coaching: Brohm started hot, insomuch that a 13-13 start at a school can be viewed that way. In the past two years, he’s been impulsive with his quarterbacks and generally angry at half of his team. Purdue plateaued quickly.

Rewarding season if: Purdue starts 4-1 (it’s possible) and the run game materializes.

Risky season if: The new, aggressive defense under coordinator Brad Lambert goes bust instead of boom.

Prediction: 4-8, 2-7

Coach: Bret Bielema (first year at Illinois)

2020: 2-6

Returning starters: 20 (9 offense, 9 defense, 2 special teams)

Roster size: 118

Offense: Aside from key members of the offensive line, the Illini have many of the pieces back from the 2020 offense that had its moments. Quarterback Brandon Peters is a keeper. Will Bielema stick with the spread system that Illinois used under Lovie Smith or switch to a slow-roast pro-style punch?

Defense: The defense could create turnovers and little else under Smith, whose Tampa 2 system was too often predictable against good quarterbacks. Most of the front seven, including Calvin Avery, is back from last year.

Coaching: Bielema knows this league as well as any coach and will be primed to prove himself at Illinois. New defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is one to watch.

Rewarding season if: Illinois pulls an upset of Nebraska — yes, it would be an upset — and sneaks a few more Big Ten wins along the way.

Risky season if: The Illini lose to Texas-San Antonio in Week 2. It could happen, too.

Prediction: 2-10, 0-9

