Rapid COVID tests used by Nebraska could soon be option for rest of Big Ten

LINCOLN — The coronavirus antigen testing solution secured by Nebraska this week could soon be an option for the rest of the Big Ten as its presidents and chancellors consider a reboot of the 2020 fall college football season.
According to ESPN Friday afternoon, some of the league’s medical experts will present a selection of antigen tests to a group of eight presidents and chancellors. The tests, like the 1,200 Quidel tests purchased by Nebraska this week, allow for rapid-response point-of-care results. In NU’s case, the testing machine will be housed in East Stadium’s Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab. It’s not known whether the Big Ten has yet secured a conference-wide solution, like the Pac-12 and Big 12 have, and Saturday’s reported presentation would suggest the league hasn’t yet.
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos did not immediately return a request for an interview. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green — one of three votes against the Aug. 11 postponement — declined comment through a spokeswoman.
The Chicago Tribune has reported that a vote among presidents and chancellors could come as early as Sunday, while ESPN reported on Friday that a vote won’t take place until a firm, final decision is made. This weekend marks the start of the season for both the ACC and Big 12 teams. On Thursday, Ohio State coach Ryan Day, in an open, frank comment posted to Twitter, said his players wondered why they couldn’t play this weekend while Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest and Notre Dame were doing so.
A stockpile of antigen tests — which do not require medical lab analysis — would hasten the process toward a season. Nebraska has secured enough to accommodate NU and its opponent for game day and could administer the tests and receive all of the results within hours. The speed of testing allows for simple contact tracing, especially if the tests are administered daily. Although UNMC medical testing lab director Dr. Scott Koepsell said Thursday he did not believe multiple antigen tests were necessarily required.
The Pac-12 plans for a daily testing regimen, which may be needed to satisfy regulatory environments in California and Oregon. In Nebraska, where most counties — although not Lancaster County — have moved into Phase 4 of the reopening process, daily testing may not be required.
The testing issue is perhaps just one medical hurdle the Big Ten presidents and chancellors will want cleared before greenlighting a return to play. There are community spread rates to consider, and the potential effect COVID-19 has on an athlete’s heart.
NU, Ohio State and Iowa all agreed safety protocols were sufficient in Aug. 11 to at least begin practice toward a Sept. 5 kickoff, though it’s not clear whether league teams would have been able to play that season opener. The Big Ten’s reworked ten-game schedule — since scrapped — had flexibility built into so that games could be postponed and moved to later dates, if need be.
Six days after the Aug. 5 unveiling of that schedule, presidents and chancellors scrapped it, choosing not to postpone the start of the season until Sept. 26, which is when the SEC will begin. Now, the earliest the Big Ten could begin, while still accommodating the typical four-week training camp, would be Oct. 17. Some teams, like Wisconsin and Penn State, are not conducting football operations right now because of either a spike in COVID-19 cases or overall campus concerns. Nebraska coach Scott Frost, in an interview with the World-Herald published Sept. 16, said NU could be ready in three weeks, if necessary. The Huskers have been practicing without pads multiple times per week, in roughly hour long stints, in accordance the NCAA-allowed 12-hours-per-week for teams not currently in season.