Reactions: Nebraska players, administrators on Matt Rhule being named head coach

Matt Rhule was officially named Nebraska football's head coach on Saturday. Here's a look at how Husker players and administrator's reacted to the announcement.
* * *
Brian Buschini, Nebraska punter
I love Nebraska and all we stand for! The mentorship I’ve gotten from Coach Ron Brown has changed my life! Thank you fans for continued support, let’s turn this thing around @CoachMattRhule… Absolutely I’m coming back, GBR‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/oLNPfxfqQo— BRIAN BUSCHINI (@brian_buschini) November 26, 2022
Arnold Barnes, Husker running back commit
Welcome to Lincoln @CoachMattRhule 💯— DUDA✞ (@Duda_gocrazy) November 26, 2022
💯💯#GBR https://t.co/oxWpP9IVvq— DUDA✞ (@Duda_gocrazy) November 26, 2022
Nebraska football
The future is bright in Lincoln.— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 26, 2022
Introducing Matt Rhule: Head Coach, Nebraska Football#GBR pic.twitter.com/yvGE9mWYnh
Ted Carter, President of the University of Nebraska
AD @TrevAlberts has run a thoughtful, thorough search for our next @HuskerFBNation football coach. I fully support his selection of Matt Rhule -- someone who knows what it takes to rebuild, because he's done it before. My full statement: https://t.co/GE33xbI3uE pic.twitter.com/byh9FSwc2f— Ted Carter (@UofNE_President) November 26, 2022
Trev Alberts, Nebraska Athletic Director
It's a GREAT DAY to be a Husker.— Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) November 26, 2022
Join us Husker Nation in welcoming Matt, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska.
Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program. https://t.co/IuiKVZ0wAK
Ronnie Green, Chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Very pleased & excited to welcome Matt Rhule to Nebraska as our head coach & leader of Husker football. Trev conducted a razor-focused, strategic & deliberative search keyed on long term success for our Husker student scholar athletes & the best fans in intercollegiate athletics. https://t.co/s1va1winIo— Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) November 26, 2022
