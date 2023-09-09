Nebraska football aims to snap their 21-game losing streak to ranked opponents when the Huskers take on No. 22 Colorado.

The matchup between two first-year coaches, Matt Rhule and Deion Sanders, kicks off at noon (CT) in Boulder, Colo. and is Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff."

The Buffaloes are coming off a 45-42 win over then-No. 17 TCU, while the Huskers dropped their season opener to Minnesota 13-10.

Scroll down for live updates from the game, plus analysis, video, photos and more!

Live updates

FOURTH QUARTER

Drive 20 (cont.): 3 plays, 25 yards. On the first play of the quarter, Ervin Jr. and Sims mishandled the handoff leading to the Huskers' third lost fumble of the contest and Bishop Thomas' second fumble recovery.

Drive 21: 9 plays, 65 yards. CU took over on its own 35 and Sanders found Weaver again for a 12-yard gain on 2nd and 10. After a false start, Sanders found Horn Jr. for a 12-yard catch but the Buffs were called for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty to back them up to their own 41. Sanders then hooked up with Horn Jr. again deep right for a 17-yard completion. A Weaver catch and an Anthony Hankerson 14-yard gain brought Colorado just outside of the red zone. Sanders then threw a WR screen pass to Horn Jr. who picked up a first down after several missed Husker tackles. Tar'Varish Dawson then ran in his second TD of the game from eight yards out on a double-reverse option play. After avoiding several pass rushers and backing up all the way to the 20 on the 2-point conversion, Sanders whipped a pass to Hankerson who made a diving catch and a successful conversion. After review, the ball hit the ground and the call was overturned.

Drive 22: 9 plays, 30 yards. The possession began with two Rahmir Johnson carries for a first down then on an incompletion by Sims, he got his legs tangled up with a CU defender and was shaken up on the play. Heinrich Haarburg and Chubba Purdy both got action on the drive with neither completing a pass but Haarburg picked up a first down on a 10-yard run. The Huskers ended up turning it over on downs (7:57).

Drive 23: 6 plays, 55 yards. CU took over on its own 41 and began with an Edwards seven-yard run. After a loss of one, Weaver made some fancy moves in the open field after catching the Sanders pass and continued his excellent day with a 37-yard gain. Sanders was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Jimari Butler then avoided the NU pressure and fired a pass to TE Michael Harrison at the Nebraska 5. Sanders then ran it into the end zone.

Drive 24: 5 plays, 20 yards. Rahmir Johnson ran for 11 yards to begin the drive, but an incompletion and a run for no gain brought up 3rd and 10. Haarburg completed his first pass to Thomas Fidone for a gain of nine but the Huskers turned it over on downs again with a Johnson run that was stuffed.

Drive 25: 5 plays, 2 yards. CU backup Ryan Staub came in and after picking up a first down, was sacked by Tamon Lynum who forced the ball out and the Huskers' Sua Lefotu picked it up.

Drive 26: 6 plays, 57 yards. Johnson ran it down to the Colorado 5 with a 44-yard gain then Haarburg threw a TD pass to Thomas Fidone with one second left on the clock.

THIRD QUARTER

Drive 15: 7 plays, 41 yards. Tristan Alvano kicked off the second half with a 65 yard kick for a touchback. Luke Reimer immediately sacked Sanders for a loss of nine yards. Sanders made up part of that yardage on a five-yard pass to Edwards, who was run out of bounds by Nebraska's Mikai Gbayor. Sanders threw deep to Hunter for 40 yards. Edwards ran for four yards, the Sanders threw to Tar'Varish for five. A pass to Horn cost the Buffs two yards, setting up fourth and three. Horn ran for the first down but was run out of bounds by Nebraska's Omar Brown (12:00).

Drive 16: 4 plays, 66 yards. Gabe Ervin opened the Huskers' second offense with a three yard rush. Marcus Washington caught a 13-yard pass from Jeff Sims, giving Nebraska first down, but Sims was sacked for a loss of seven by Colorado's Taijh Alston. But that didn't stop the Husker quarterback, who sprinted 57 yards for Nebraska's first touchdown. Alvano's kick was good, cutting CU's lead to six points (9:50).

Drive 17: 10 plays, 75 yards. Brian Buschini kicked 65 yards for a touchback. Two plays later Colorado had a first down after a three-yard run by Anthony Hankerson and a nine-yard pass from Sanders to Michael Harrison. Sanders threw two incomplete passes, then fired off of one for 41-yards to Xavier Weaver to put the Buffs one the NU 22. A false start by Dawson had them moved back to the NU 27, but Sanders threw an eight-yard pass to Hankerson, giving Colorado a first down. A run by Hankerson gained no yards, and a pass to Edwards — for a touchdown — went incomplete. On third and 10, Sanders 12-yards threw to Weaver for CU's second touchdown. Jace Feely's kick was good, giving Colorado a 20-7 lead (6:49).

Drive 18: 3 plays, -6 yards. Feely's kick went for a touchback, and the Huskers went three and out. They immediately lost 12 yards on a Rahmir Johnson run. Nebraska gained six yards on a pass from Sims to Billy Kemp, but a deep pass to Alex Bullock went incomplete. Buschini then punted 46 yards, which Horn returned for a loss of one yard. Colorado took over on their own 34-yard line (5:05).

Drive 19: 8 plays, 55 yards. Edwards caught a seven-yard pass from Sanders, but a false start by Travis Hunter sent CU back five yards. The loss didn't hurt though as Edwards then ran for 34 yards and a first down. Then Sanders threw a 19-yard pass to Weaver, putting Colorado on the NU 11. Edwards gained four yards. A pass to Hunter went incomplete with pass interference called on Nebraska's Chief Borders (five-yard penalty), giving Buffs a first down. Nebraska's Quinton Newsome broke up a potential TD pass from Sanders to Hunter, Colorado gained one yard on a run up the middle by Sy-veon Wilkerson (stopped by Reimer), then the Buffs lost 10 yards as Riley Van Poppel sacked Sanders. Feely kicked a good field goal, making the score 23-7 (1:20).

Drive 20: Nebraska took over on their 25-yard line and immediately were moved back to the 20 after a false start by Marcus Washington. The Huskers responded with two straight first downs (a 17-yard run by Sims, a 16-yard pass Sims to Nate Boerkircher) that put Nebraska on the Colorado 47 as time in the third ran out (0:00).

Jeff Sims reminding everyone of his upside. Explosive 57-yard touchdown run and it's a game at 13-7, 9:50 3Q. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) September 9, 2023

THROW THE BONES.#Blackshirts force a turnover on downs & the Huskers take over at the NU 34. pic.twitter.com/zybDN6oHj8 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) September 9, 2023

SECOND QUARTER

Drive 6: 6 plays, 14 yards. Cameron Lenhardt got in the backfield and sacked Sanders for a loss of three. Sanders then completed a ten-yard pass to Xavier Weaver. On 3rd and 3, Sanders threw it incomplete looking for Hunter but the Nebraska sideline was called for unsportsmanlike conduct keeping the CU drive alive. John Bullock hurried the Colorado QB on the play. Sanders threw a deep pass incomplete then was sacked again by Lenhardt. The Buffaloes were forced to punt after Sanders was surrounded by Huskers and ended up being run out-of-bounds by Nick Henrich to bring up 4th and long.

Drive 7: 9 plays, 64 yards. The Huskers opened up their drive on its own 35, and began with Gabe Ervin Jr. running to the left for a 26-yard gain. The next play, Ervin jr. was stopped for no gain then Sims rolled out to his right and found Billy Kemp for a diving 18-yard catch along the sideline. The play was reviewed and stood as called. Sims then faked a jet sweep and ran up the middle for a 12-yard gain, bringing the ball to the CU 35. The ball was brought back to the 43 after review bringing up 2nd and 6. Ervin Jr. had a nice cutback and picked up a first down on a 13-yard gain. Rahmir Johnson then bolted up the middle for six yards putting the ball at the 24. Jordan Domineck got in the backfield and stopped Ervin Jr. for a loss of one. On 3rd and 5, the snap hit Luke Lindenmeyer as he was coming in motion but he was able to recover the fumble, bringing up 4th down. Tristan Alvano then pushed a 45-yard field goal attempt just wide as the ball ricocheted off the goalpost.

Drive 8: 3 plays, 1 yard. Two runs were shut down for minimal gain with Mikai Gbayor in on both stops. Sanders then threw deep with no receiver around bringing up another three-and-out.

Drive 9: 1 play, -7 yards. On the first play, Sims dropped the snap for the second time of the half giving the ball to CU at the NU 20.

Drive 10: 3 plays, 6 yards. Sanders completed a pass to Tar'Varish Dawson for a gain of six but then threw an incompletion followed by a catch for no gain by Jimmy Horn Jr. to bring up 4th down. Jace Feely's 31-yard field goal attempt is good.

Drive 11: 3 plays, -2 yards. Sims started the drive with an out-route completion to Billy Kemp for a gain of five. Domineck went unblocked off the edge to tackle Ervin Jr. for a loss of two. A delay of game backed NU up five to bring up 3rd and 12. Sims was then intercepted by Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig.

Drive 12: 1 play, 30 yards. CU started on the Nebraska 30 and Sanders threw it deep to Tar'Varish Dawson for a touchdown.

Drive 13: 5 plays, 13 yards. The drive began with a three-yard gain for Ervin jr. then he ran to the left side for a gain of nine. Sims was hurried on a play-action pass and several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties by both teams were offsetting. Leonard Payne Jr. then ran through the interior NU line and sacked Sims for a loss of seven bringing up 3rd and 17. CU called a timeout with 1:08 left. Sims couldn't find anyone and scrambled for a gain of eight to bring up 4th down and stop the clock.

Drive 14: 5 plays, 50 yards. After a short Buschini punt, CU took over on its own 37 with 49 seconds left. Sanders rolled out and scrambled out of bounds for a gain of two. On a free play with NU jumping offsides, Sanders found Hunter over the middle who shook a Husker and picked up 22 yards. On a screen play, Weaver picked up another first down for 12 yards and then completed another 10-yard pass to Horn Jr. Sanders threw right to Sy'Veon Wilkerson who was tackled and CU called their final timeout with one second left to bring on Feely for a 31-yard attempt. The kick is good.

FIRST QUARTER

Colorado wins the coin toss and defers.

Drive 1: 7 plays, 42 yards. Colorado's Cristiano Palazzo 61-yard kickoff was returned for 23 yards by Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson to the NU 27. A rush by Gabe Ervin gained the Huskers 4 yards. A quarterback run by Jeff Sims had Nebraska back at the line of scrimmage before a pass from Sims to Johnson gained 17-yards and first down. Another run for zero-yards (Johnson) was followed by a 21-yard pass from Sims to Billy Kemp for a second first down. A run by Ervin lost two yards (tackle by Jordan Domineck). Nebraska took a timeout on second and 12. Out of the break Ervin rushed for two. Then Sims dropped the snap and which was recovered by Colorado at the CU 35 (10:04).

Drive 2: 12 plays, 30 yards. Shedeur Sanders threw a four-yard pass to Xavier Weaver. A Dylan Edwards rush gained no yards (tackle NU's Cameron Lenhardt), but was followed by a Sanders pass to Jimmy Horn gained nine yards for the Buffs and a first down. Sanders scrambled for a gain of one, but an unsportsmanlike conduct call on CU's Savion Washington resulted in a 15-yard penalty. On second and 24, Sanders threw to Weaver for a 14-yard gain, then to Travis Hunter for 11 yards and a first down. A run by Edwards gained 5 yards (tackle by NU's Luke Reimer). Sanders threw two incomplete passes setting up fourth down and five. An offside call on Nebraska gave the Buffs a first down. A quarterback hurry by Nick Henrich resulted in an intentional grounding by Sanders, setting up a second and 23. Sanders ran up the middle for a gain of 14. Nebraska called timeout with CU on the Huskers' 30-yard line. Out of the break a false start was called on CU's Jack Bailey, setting the Buffs at third and 14. A pass from Sanders went incomplete after a quarter hurry by NU's Blaise Gunnerson. Colorado punted 35-yards for a touchback (5:31).

Drive 3: 3 plays, 6 yards. The Huskers went three and out on the next drive. Ervin rushed for three yards. A pass from Sims to Thomas Fidone was broken up by CU's Marvin Ham. A three-yard pass from Sims to Johnson forced the Huskers to punt it away. Brian Buschini kicked a 39-yard punt that CU's Horn returned for 12-yards to the CU 47 (3:57).

Drive 4: 3 yards, 5 yards. The Buffs went three and out. Sanders threw to Horn for five yards, then Edwards rushed for three yards. Nebraska's Mikai Gbayor recorded a tackle for loss, downing Edwards three-yards behind the line of scrimmage. Mark Vassett punted 41 yards, which was fair caught by Kemp at the NU 7 (2:46).

Drive 5: Ervin rushed for six yards, forcing Colorado's first timeout. Out of the break, Ervin rushed for another nine yards and a Husker first down. Ervin got the ball again, carrying it for three yards. A false start on Ethan Piper forced the Huskers back five yards to second and 12. Sims threw incomplete to Alex Bullock. Sims threw for seven yards to Kemp, and time ran out in the first quarter.

PREGAME

Nebraska vs. Colorado will kick off in approximately 30 minutes!

The Huskers will be playing the Buffs in 72° weather with a humidity currently at 23% according to the National Weather Service. The wind is blowing at 3 mph from the east.

Nebraska's availability report lists no one as out or questionable for the game.

The calm before. Perfect weather morning in the foothills. pic.twitter.com/puXmRauyJa — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) September 9, 2023

