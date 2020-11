Recruiting: Elkhorn running back Aiden Young headed to Huskers as a walk-on

Nebraska picked up a walk-on commit for its 2021 class on Sunday when Elkhorn running back Aiden Young announced that he was headed to Lincoln next year.

Young has been a key cog on an Elkhorn team that will host the Class B championship on Friday. He's rushed for over 1,400 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.

NU wants Young to play the Duck/R position, the same played by Wan'Dale Robinson.

"The reason I picked Lincoln was that they felt like an extended family for me when I was talking with them," Young said. "I’d have four-five conversations a week with the staff, and they made me feel wanted."

Young has a 3.8 GPA. He had scholarship offers from a variety of Division II schools, including Pittsburg State and Wayne State.

