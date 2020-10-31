Recruiting: Massive 2021 California defensive end Jailen Weaver picks Nebraska

Nebraska rarely gets a lineman — offensive or defensive — out of the state of California.

But Saturday night, according to his Twitter feed, Anitoch (California) defensive end Jailen Weaver jumped into the Huskers' recruiting class.

The 6-foot-8, 280-pound defensive end, who fits the prototype of what NU wants at its defensive end position, also had offers from Tennessee, Indiana and Arizona, among other schools. A consensus three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals, Weaver's size and skillset is a good fit for a 3-4 scheme. He was recruited by Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, and becomes the first defensive lineman in NU's 2021 class.

"The thing about length and athletic ability is when your playing radius increases, the chance for error decreases," defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said in March, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Waever is not playing high school football this fall because California disallowed it.

