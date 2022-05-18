Recruiting: Nebraska to host Texas transfer receiver Marcus Washington

LINCOLN — Nebraska's football program will try adding one more transfer receiver to its 2022 roster — a name familiar to both Husker fans and new NU quarterback Casey Thompson.

Texas wideout Marcus Washington, who caught 25 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns with the Longhorns, will visit NU this weekend, the World-Herald has confirmed.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Washington has played in 31 games, starting seven last season, and has two years of eligibility left. He caught 18 passes for 277 yards in 2021, the majority of the receptions coming from Thompson’s passes.

Washington played prep football at the now-closed Trinity Catholic School in St. Louis, and was a long-time recruiting target of Nebraska’s, dating back to a June 2017 camp at Lindenwood University, when he worked drills with then-NU receivers coach Keith Williams. The Huskers hosted Washington on multiple visits to campus, but he chose Texas, signing in 2019 with former Longhorns head coach Tom Herman. He entered the transfer portal right at the May 1 deadline.

Should Washington join the Huskers, he’d become the third transfer receiver to sign with the program since January, joining Trey Palmer (formerly of LSU) and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State). His size is similar to that of former Husker receiver Zavier Betts, the Bellevue West graduate who left the program midway through spring camp because he’d lost interest in the sport. Receiver Latrell Neville also transferred out of Nebraska, landing at North Texas.

