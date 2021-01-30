Recruiting: Two Lincoln-area prep stars choose to walk on at Nebraska

LINCOLN — Two defenders from Lincoln high schools announced their decisions to walk on to Nebraska's 2021 football team.
Lincoln Southeast defensive lineman Maddox Burton committed Friday night. Lincoln Southwest outside linebacker Grant Buda made the decision Saturday.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Burton had 47 tackles this season for the Knight. Buda — 5-foot-11, 190 pounds — had 94 tackles and four sacks for the Silverhawks.
They are the 18th and 19th walk-ons for the 2021 class. Nebraska announced 12 walk-on additions in December and will likely announce the remainder on Feb. 3, on the start of the second signing period in college football.
Our best Husker football photos from the 2020 season
An employee releases red balloons among the fan cutouts after Nebraska scored its first touchdown against Penn State.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium was mostly empty for every Nebraska home game this season. Attendance was restricted to select family and friends of players, coaches and staff.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke McCaffrey throws a complete pass while getting hit by Penn State's Fred Hansard. McCaffrey is naturally right-handed.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke McCaffrey and Scott Frost celebrate their win over Penn State.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The ball floats between Myles Farmer and Penn State receiver Parker Washington, though Farmer was called for pass interference on this play.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A red balloon floats by Connor Culp as he waits to kick off after a touchdown against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Taylor-Britt saves a touchdown by hitting Illinois' Chase Brown just short of the end zone.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dicaprio Bootle slides into the wall after Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe beat him for a touchdown catch.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wyatt Liewer and Dedrick Mills celebrate Liewer's touchdown against Purdue. It was the walk-on receiver's first career touchdown.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Adrian Martinez completed 23 of 30 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown against Purdue. That was the second game he started after losing the job to Luke McCaffrey for two games.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Taylor-Britt breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's David Bell. This acrobatic play helped seal the Husker win.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Adrian Martinez runs with Minnesota's Tyler Nubin hanging on behind. Martinez ran for a team-high 96 yards in that game, but the Huskers lost, 24-17.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke McCaffrey looks to throw a pass against Illinois. That was one of two games the redshirt freshman quarterback started.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans attempt to distract Iowa kicker Keith Duncan into missing a field goal. It didn't work, though. Duncan made four of five field goals in a 26-20 Hawkeye victory.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Austin Allen needed every inch of his 6-foot-8 frame to pull in this pass against Iowa. The junior tight end enjoyed a career-best season with 18 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams trips up Iowa receiver Tyler Goodson.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wan'Dale Robinson scrambles for a loose ball against Minnesota's Jordan Howden and Justus Harris. The Huskers fumbled three times in that game and lost one.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
There was more snow in the stands than people for Nebraska's game against Minnesota on Dec. 12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dedrick Mills stretches out for a touchdown against Northwestern. The senior running back finished the season with 396 rushing yards and three touchdowns but missed two full games, and most of a third, due to injury.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke McCaffrey is shoved out of bounds by Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore. McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez shared time at quarterback in that game, then McCaffrey started the next two.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke McCaffrey is twisted up with Northwestern's Blake Gallagher.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, wearing a mask, walks on to the field with his team before the Northwestern game.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke McCaffrey stretches out for a snap against Penn State. Erratic snaps from center Cam Jurgens were a big problem at times during the season, though Jurgens got better later in the year.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Taylor-Britt and Penn State's Jahan Dotson both go up for the ball in the end zone. The pass was incomplete.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
