 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recruiting: Two Lincoln-area prep stars choose to walk on at Nebraska
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Recruiting: Two Lincoln-area prep stars choose to walk on at Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Two defenders from Lincoln high schools announced their decisions to walk on to Nebraska's 2021 football team. 

Lincoln Southeast defensive lineman Maddox Burton committed Friday night. Lincoln Southwest outside linebacker Grant Buda made the decision Saturday. 

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Burton had 47 tackles this season for the Knight. Buda — 5-foot-11, 190 pounds — had 94 tackles and four sacks for the Silverhawks. 

They are the 18th and 19th walk-ons for the 2021 class. Nebraska announced 12 walk-on additions in December and will likely announce the remainder on Feb. 3, on the start of the second signing period in college football. 

Our best Husker football photos from the 2020 season

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert