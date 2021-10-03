Remove the qualifiers: Adrian Martinez belongs among the Big Ten's best quarterbacks

At the start of the season, we counted deep passing plays on our fingers. One-two against Illinois, a hopeful sign considering Nebraska only managed four 30-plus-yard passes all last year. But against Northwestern, the Huskers connected on three in less than three quarters. And for the season, Nebraska is one of the most explosive passing teams in the country. In six games, the Huskers have completed 12 passes of 30-plus yards, which ranks tied for seventh among FBS teams.

As a result, we expected Martinez to lead Omar Manning toward the sideline on their 28-yard completion during the second quarter. We expected Martinez to hit Samori Touré in stride on their 38-yard touchdown in the third quarter. And after six games, we can expect him to continue doing so.

The biggest remaining criticism against Martinez comes in the red zone, where he’s completed four of 13 passes this season for 12 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. But even then, Martinez has remained Nebraska’s biggest red zone weapon — he’s responsible for 11 of Nebraska’s 20 red-zone touchdowns in 2021. And as Scott Frost said on Saturday, the long touchdowns Martinez generates helps Nebraska’s coaches pocket red-zone play calls for later.