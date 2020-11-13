 Skip to main content
Report: Big Ten creates path for teams to play if their opponents cancel due to COVID
FOOTBALL

The Big Ten has created a pathway for pairing two league teams together for a game should their opponents have to cancel that week due to COVID-19 cases, ESPN reported Friday night.

The league didn’t announce the decision, which reportedly happened Nov. 5 in a vote among conference presidents and chancellors.

So long as two games are canceled by Wednesday noon, the remaining teams — presuming they don’t have COVID issues — could be paired.

According to ESPN, it won’t matter if the game is a rematch or a game that’s on the teams’ schedule later in the year. Nebraska could, for example, play Ohio State or Northwestern again.

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

