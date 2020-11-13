Report: Big Ten creates path for teams to play if their opponents cancel due to COVID

The Big Ten has created a pathway for pairing two league teams together for a game should their opponents have to cancel that week due to COVID-19 cases, ESPN reported Friday night.
The league didn’t announce the decision, which reportedly happened Nov. 5 in a vote among conference presidents and chancellors.
So long as two games are canceled by Wednesday noon, the remaining teams — presuming they don’t have COVID issues — could be paired.
According to ESPN, it won’t matter if the game is a rematch or a game that’s on the teams’ schedule later in the year. Nebraska could, for example, play Ohio State or Northwestern again.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
Ohio State
Oct. 24: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17
Wisconsin
Oct. 31: vs. Wisconsin Badgers, canceled due to COVID-19
Northwestern
Nov. 7: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
Penn State
Penn State Nittany Lions
When: Nov. 14, 11 a.m.
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2019 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten), Cotton Bowl (beat Memphis)
NU's record against:
9-8
Last meeting: Nebraska lost 56-44 on
Nov. 18, 2017
Illinois
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Nov. 21, 11 a.m.
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2019 record: 6-7 (4-5 Big Ten), Redbox Bowl (lost to California)
NU's record against:
13-3-1
Last meeting: Nebraska won 42-38 on
Sept. 21, 2019
Iowa
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Nov. 27, noon
Where: Iowa City, Iowa, Kinnick Stadium
2019 record: 10-3 (6-3 Big Ten), Holiday Bowl (beat USC)
NU's record against:
29-18-3
Last meeting: Nebraska lost 27-24 on
Nov. 29, 2019
Purdue
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Dec. 5
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana, Ross-Ade Stadium
2019 record: 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)
NU's record against:
4-4
Last meeting: Purdue won 31-27 on
Nov. 2, 2019
Minnesota
Minnesota Gophers
When: Dec. 12
Where: Lincoln, Memorial Stadium
2019 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten), Outback Bowl (beat Auburn)
NU's record against:
25-33-2
Last meeting: Nebraska lost 34-7 on
Oct. 12, 2019
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.