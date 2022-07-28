Report: Former Nebraska assistant Matt Lubick will work at Kansas as an analyst

Former Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick will work at Kansas as an analyst, ESPN reported on Thursday.
Lubick coordinated the offer and coached wide receivers for two seasons at NU before Scott Frost fired him along with three other assistants.
Of the four who were fired, former running backs coach Ryan Held works at North Alabama while former offensive line coach Greg Austin works at Florida International.
Former quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco has not reported taking a job.
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
