FOOTBALL

Report: Former Nebraska assistant Matt Lubick will work at Kansas as an analyst

  • Updated
Former Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick will work at Kansas as an analyst, ESPN reported on Thursday.

Lubick coordinated the offer and coached wide receivers for two seasons at NU before Scott Frost fired him along with three other assistants.

Of the four who were fired, former running backs coach Ryan Held works at North Alabama while former offensive line coach Greg Austin works at Florida International.

Former quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco has not reported taking a job.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

