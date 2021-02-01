Report: Huskers hire new director of player development

Nebraska has reportedly hired a new director of player development, and he’s already a familiar face to Scott Frost.
Marcus Castro-Walker is set to fill the role that Ron Brown occupied the last three seasons, FootballScoop reported late Monday. Castro-Walker served in the same capacity for Frost at Central Florida in 2016.
Nebraska did not immediately confirm the report.
Frost told reporters on Jan. 22 that he had identified his ideal candidate but wasn’t ready to share a name. The position is “almost all-encompassing,” he said, requiring a relationship with players of all backgrounds, as well as with the compliance office, academics, housing and even campus police “in case one of our kids gets picked up for jaywalking.” Essentially, someone very plugged in with student-athlete life.
“If you have a really good guy in that role, it takes a lot off of everybody else’s plate, and it helps the players out a lot,” Frost said. “Ron was really good at some of those things, but he’s getting old — even though he’s my hero, he’s getting old. Maybe going over to the dorm three times a week wasn’t in his wheelhouse. I think we can help him and the rest of the coaches by making sure we have the right guy that the players trust and are going to go to with anything they need.”
Brown, in his mid-60s, will remain with the program with a to-be-determined title, Frost said. He might help as an assistant position coach or with walk-on recruiting.
The new hire is “partially” in response to what happened in 2020, Frost said, when five 2020 signees from Florida left the program before or during the season. The pandemic certainly exacerbated things, he said, but Nebraska wants to be more intentional and fast-acting at getting newcomers — especially those from distant regions — settled and involved in the community.
“Having somebody to make sure that they get integrated into life here, feel comfortable,” Frost said. “This was a hard year from that standpoint.”
Castro-Walker served as an academic coach at Arizona State from 2011 to 2013, then director of college personnel in 2014 and 2015 before joining Frost in Orlando. He returned for a second stint at ASU the last four years.
Castro-Walker is originally from Toronto, then lived in Pullman, Washington. He graduated from Eastern Washington before starting his career as a grad assistant at ASU in the summer of 2008.
