Report: Huskers hire new director of player development

Nebraska has reportedly hired a new director of player development, and he’s already a familiar face to Scott Frost.

Marcus Castro-Walker is set to fill the role that Ron Brown occupied the last three seasons, FootballScoop reported late Monday. Castro-Walker served in the same capacity for Frost at Central Florida in 2016.

Nebraska did not immediately confirm the report.

Frost told reporters on Jan. 22 that he had identified his ideal candidate but wasn’t ready to share a name. The position is “almost all-encompassing,” he said, requiring a relationship with players of all backgrounds, as well as with the compliance office, academics, housing and even campus police “in case one of our kids gets picked up for jaywalking.” Essentially, someone very plugged in with student-athlete life.

“If you have a really good guy in that role, it takes a lot off of everybody else’s plate, and it helps the players out a lot,” Frost said. “Ron was really good at some of those things, but he’s getting old — even though he’s my hero, he’s getting old. Maybe going over to the dorm three times a week wasn’t in his wheelhouse. I think we can help him and the rest of the coaches by making sure we have the right guy that the players trust and are going to go to with anything they need.”