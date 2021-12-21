Report: Oregon targeting Nebraska D-line coach Tony Tuioti

Oregon is reportedly seeking to hire a member of Nebraska’s defensive staff.
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti is a target of new Oregon coach Dan Lanning to join his staff, FootballScoop reported late Tuesday. The outlet said a deal is not in place but could be “soon enough.”
Tuioti was a key hire by NU coach Scott Frost following the 2018 season and has steadily built depth and effectiveness across a line that allowed 5 yards per rush — tied for 107th nationally — the year before he took over and frequently struggled against Big Ten offensive lines. The Hawaii native has been a strong recruiter, as well, especially along the West Coast, and has been a main reason the Huskers have added recent talent of Polynesian descent including D-lineman Brodie Tagaloa out of California in the 2022 cycle.
"Pretty much anywhere in California you can drop me in and I can go find somebody for us," Tuioti said at his introductory press conference nearly three years ago.
Tuioti signed a two-year contract last February that gave him a raise from $375,000 to $400,000 and runs through 2022. His departure would add to an unsettled Nebraska coaching staff that already has one opening and is looking to address special teams and running backs. Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson led the D-line at Nebraska in 2018 before leaving for a year and returning to Lincoln at his new position.
Tuioti mostly has coaching experience on the West Coast, spending six years at Hawaii (2008-13) before two seasons with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, a year with Michigan as its director of player personnel and then two years at Cal under Justin Wilcox before Nebraska lured him east.
“There was a lot of really good candidates, but I think it was pretty clear to all of us who the lead guy was," Frost said at the time of Tuioti's hire. “And we were lucky enough to get him.”
Tuioti has seven children. One son, D-lineman Teivis, holds a Nebraska scholarship offer after entering the transfer portal from Nevada this month. Another son, Teitum, is a 2023 D-line prospect at Lincoln Southeast.
