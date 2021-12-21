Report: Oregon targeting Nebraska D-line coach Tony Tuioti

Oregon is reportedly seeking to hire a member of Nebraska’s defensive staff.

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti is a target of new Oregon coach Dan Lanning to join his staff, FootballScoop reported late Tuesday. The outlet said a deal is not in place but could be “soon enough.”

Tuioti was a key hire by NU coach Scott Frost following the 2018 season and has steadily built depth and effectiveness across a line that allowed 5 yards per rush — tied for 107th nationally — the year before he took over and frequently struggled against Big Ten offensive lines. The Hawaii native has been a strong recruiter, as well, especially along the West Coast, and has been a main reason the Huskers have added recent talent of Polynesian descent including D-lineman Brodie Tagaloa out of California in the 2022 cycle.

"Pretty much anywhere in California you can drop me in and I can go find somebody for us," Tuioti said at his introductory press conference nearly three years ago.