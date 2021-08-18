Report: Scott Frost under NCAA investigation for improper workouts, use of analysts

"We always made sure we lifted during the day, always made sure we got some type of conditioning component in and always made sure that we got some type of technique component in," former Husker corner Dicaprio Bootle said to reporters about defensive backs working out. “So some days we’d wake up at like 7 a.m., go find a spot to work out somewhere, someway, somehow, and then you know by the time 7 p.m. rolls around, we’d already have so many different things that we had worked on during the day."

Who directed those workouts? Bootle seemed to indicate players did. The Action Network report suggests NU coaches directed an off-site workout regimen.

The Oklahoma game kerfuffle came up in March when McMurphy reported that NU was trying to get out of the game. McMurphy deepened that reporting on Wednesday by suggesting it was Frost and Lambrecht who sought to switch out the game.

Frost announced earlier this month that Lambrecht left the program to pursue "another business opportunity."