Reports: Former Husker Lavonte David agrees to contract extension with Tampa Bay

Former Nebraska standout Lavonte David earned a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February.

Now, David has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $25 million extension with the Bucs.

"Hopefully we can keep the band together, have an offseason and actually know what we're doing (entering next season)," Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said earlier this offseason. "I think the sky's the limit for this group."

David, who turned 31 in January, has been with Tampa Bay since he was selected by the Bucs in the second round of the 2012 draft. He has become one of the faces of the franchise and was the team's captain for the Super Bowl.

During his nine-year career, David has recorded 1,125 tackles with 24 fumbles forced, 24 sacks and 12 interceptions in 137 games.

