Reserve DB Nadab Joseph no longer on Husker football team

Defensive back Nadab Joseph is no longer on the Nebraska football team.

Joseph wasn’t listed on the online roster Tuesday, and a source confirmed to The World-Herald he is moving on. He is not entering the transfer portal at this time, and it’s unclear whether he intends to pursue football elsewhere.

Joseph appeared in two games last fall on special teams. He also played in two games late in 2020 after being declared eligible by the NCAA. He was the last NU addition in its 2020 recruiting cycle, arriving as a four-star prospect from a junior college known for his elite physical skills.

Originally from Miami, Joseph had long been a big name in recruiting circles. The top-100 national prospect was committed to LSU for nearly a year and later accepted an Alabama offer in the 2018 class before academic issues cropped up. He spent two years at Independence Community College in Kansas and played just five games there before joining the Huskers.

Joseph’s departure continues a makeover within a secondary that is already losing three starters. NU is bringing in Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill, junior college transfer DeShon Singleton and high school signees Jaeden Gould and Malcolm Hartzog.​