Rex Burkhead vows to return 'better than ever' after season-ending knee injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots running back Rex Burkhead says his recent knee injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.
In social media posts Tuesday, Burkhead wrote that he looks forward to “coming back better than ever in 2021.” The proclamation comes after he was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-20 loss at Houston following a knee-to-helmet collision with Texans cornerback Bradley Roby.
Appreciate the support and all those who have reached out the past couple of days. Look forward to coming back better than ever in 2021. 🙏— Rex Burkhead (@RBrex34) November 24, 2020
The rest of his Patriots teammates kneeled while Burkhead remained down on the field, in obvious pain. After stopping by the sideline medical tent, he left the field and did not return.
After the game coach Bill Belichick confirmed Burkhead suffered a knee injury, but said they would have to wait for confirmation on the severity from the medical staff. He didn't travel back with the team and stayed in Houston on Sunday night.
Burkhead, who scored the game-winning touchdown in the 2019 AFC championship game against Kansas City, was having one of the best years of his career, with a combined 466 yards and six touchdowns rushing and receiving.
Burkhead is in the final year of his contract with the Patriots. He reworked his deal during the offseason to free up cap space and include more guaranteed money.
Burkhead, 30, joined the Patriots on a one-year deal in 2017 then signed a three-year contract prior to the 2018 season, when he won his first Super Bowl.
Burkhead was a sixth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013. He played four seasons there before moving on to New England. He has 1,127 rushing yards and 952 receiving yards with 16 total touchdowns in his career.
At Nebraska, Burkhead was a two-time team captain and made first-team All-Big Ten in 2011. He had 3,329 yards rushing and 30 rushing touchdowns — plus 507 receiving yards and five more scores — during his Husker career from 2009-12.
