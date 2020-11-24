Rex Burkhead vows to return 'better than ever' after season-ending knee injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots running back Rex Burkhead says his recent knee injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

In social media posts Tuesday, Burkhead wrote that he looks forward to “coming back better than ever in 2021.” The proclamation comes after he was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-20 loss at Houston following a knee-to-helmet collision with Texans cornerback Bradley Roby.

The rest of his Patriots teammates kneeled while Burkhead remained down on the field, in obvious pain. After stopping by the sideline medical tent, he left the field and did not return.

After the game coach Bill Belichick confirmed Burkhead suffered a knee injury, but said they would have to wait for confirmation on the severity from the medical staff. He didn't travel back with the team and stayed in Houston on Sunday night.

Burkhead, who scored the game-winning touchdown in the 2019 AFC championship game against Kansas City, was having one of the best years of his career, with a combined 466 yards and six touchdowns rushing and receiving.

Burkhead is in the final year of his contract with the Patriots. He reworked his deal during the offseason to free up cap space and include more guaranteed money.