Ron Brown on Adrian Martinez: 'He was a warrior in many ways'

Count Ron Brown among those who admire what Adrian Martinez has accomplished at Nebraska regardless of whether the quarterback returns next season.

Brown, elevated to running backs coach this month from his role as senior offensive analyst, made his first public comments since the coaching changes Wednesday evening on the Husker Radio Network. As someone who has seen about as many Huskers as anyone – he was an assistant for 24 seasons (1987-2003 and 2008-14) and is in his fourth year as a support staffer under coach Scott Frost – Brown said Martinez has impressed him as much as any.

“I’m as old as dirt around here,” Brown said. “I said, ‘I’ve seen a lot of players come through here. To break the total offense record, that’s saying something. At this place, that’s saying something.’

“He was a warrior in many ways. … Without Adrian, we wouldn’t have had, I think, the close games that we had. He truly, I think, guided us to a lot of this.”

The coaching transition has been difficult, Brown said. He recruited two fired assistants in Ryan Held (running backs coach) and Greg Austin (offensive line) back when they came to Nebraska as players.

Said Brown: “Never an easy deal. One man’s meat is another man’s poison, in a sense.”