Ron Brown's new role will help Scott Frost improve the Husker offense

Ron Brown, an assistant coach on many of Nebraska's best teams, has a new title within the Husker football program: Senior offensive analyst.

Brown — who coached wide receivers, tight ends and running backs over 24 years at NU — will serve as part of Scott Frost's braintrust for retooling an offense that has lost a little of its punch. The Huskers' average points per Big Ten game has decreased each year under Frost — 29.8 in 2018, 25.1 in 2019 and 23.1 in 2020.

Analysts can't coach on the field, but they can do quite a bit off the field in terms of film work, schemes and talent evaluation. Brown joins Frank Verducci as a senior offensive analyst. NU recently hired Keanon Lowe as an offensive analyst who will likely work with wide receivers.

Brown has ample experience with all offensive skill positions. In his second stint as an assistant — seven years under Bo Pelini — Brown recruited and/or developed players like Kyler Reed, Ben Cotton, Rex Burkhead, Ameer Abdullah and Terrell Newby. Brown coached running backs from 2011-14, contributing to six straight seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher that culminated in Abdullah's third 1,000-yard season in 2014. Since then, the Huskers have had one in Devine Ozigbo, who rushed for 1,082 yards in 2018.