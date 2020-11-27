Ronald Delancy becomes Nebraska's fourth freshman from Florida to transfer

Another member of Nebraska's 2020 signing class from Florida has abruptly left the program.
Freshman cornerback Ronald Delancy, who had played in several games this season, entered the transfer portal Saturday, according to an NU spokesperson.
Delancy signed with the Huskers out of Miami Northwestern High School. Three other players from Florida in that 2020 class — Henry Gray, Jaiden Francois and Keyshawn Greene — transferred before the season began.
Delancy did not appear on the sideline for NU's 41-23 loss to Illinois, but tweeted out a derogatory comment during the loss.
"We (supposed) to be way better than that, as a team wasting talent," Delancy wrote last week.
He's the third of the four defensive backs from the 2020 class to leave the program. The only one remaining is Tamon Lynum, who's also from Florida.
Another freshman from Miami Northwestern, receiver Marcus Fleming, was absent Friday. He played in the Huskers' first four games and was NU's top pass-catcher at Northwestern.
Photos: Nebraska vs. Iowa
Iowa's Zach VanValkenburg catches a fumble from Nebraska's Adrian Martinez after he was sacked by Iowa's Chauncey Golston.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Chauncey Golston sacks Nebraska's Adrian Martinez.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey is tackled by Iowa's Jack Campbell.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Tyler Goodson is brought down by Nebraska defense.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontai Williams trips up Iowa's Tyler Goodson.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Terry Roberts celebrates recovering a fumble from Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt drops a punt against Iowa. The punt is recovered by Iowa for a first down.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Spencer Petras is tackled by Nebraska's Caleb Tannor.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez attempts to throw a pass against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's William Przystup kicks a punt against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Spencer Petras is sacked by Nebraska's Casey Rogers.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen pulls in a pass against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez grabs a missed snap against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson catches a pass against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez grabs a missed snap. The drop was ruled a fumble.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Nico Ragaini drops a pass in the end zone against Nebraska.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Tyler Goodson is tackled by Nebraska's Luke Reimer.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette trips over Cam Taylor-Britt.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Sam LaPorta runs the ball against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp kicks a field goal against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stead Family Children's Hospital patients and families wave down at Kinnick Stadium.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey throws a pass against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans attempt to distract Iowa's Keith Duncan (not pictured) into missing a field goal.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. catches a touchdown against Nebraska.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson tackles Iowa's Sam LaPorta.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brayden Miller runs the ball against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs the ball against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor tackles Iowa's Spencer Petras.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (top) jumps into the end zone for a touchdown against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp kicks a field goal against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs the ball against Iowa.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Charlie Jones is tackled on a punt return by Nebraska's Deontai Williams.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson is tackled by Iowa's Daviyon Nixon.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa's Keith Duncan kicks a field goal against Nebraska.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey walks into the locker room at Kinnick Stadium.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson walks into the locker room at Kinnick Stadium.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players file into their locker room inside Kinnick Stadium.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players walk to their locker room in Kinnick Stadium.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost arrives at Kinnick Stadium.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle is tackled by Iowa's Sam LaPorta after catching an interception.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
