Ronald Delancy becomes Nebraska's fourth freshman from Florida to transfer

Another member of Nebraska's 2020 signing class from Florida has abruptly left the program.

Freshman cornerback Ronald Delancy, who had played in several games this season, entered the transfer portal Saturday, according to an NU spokesperson.

Delancy signed with the Huskers out of Miami Northwestern High School. Three other players from Florida in that 2020 class — Henry Gray, Jaiden Francois and Keyshawn Greene — transferred before the season began.

Delancy did not appear on the sideline for NU's 41-23 loss to Illinois, but tweeted out a derogatory comment during the loss.

"We (supposed) to be way better than that, as a team wasting talent," Delancy wrote last week.

He's the third of the four defensive backs from the 2020 class to leave the program. The only one remaining is Tamon Lynum, who's also from Florida.

Another freshman from Miami Northwestern, receiver Marcus Fleming, was absent Friday. He played in the Huskers' first four games and was NU's top pass-catcher at Northwestern.

