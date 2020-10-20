Ronald Thompkins overcomes knee injuries to be Huskers' No. 2 running back

Another depth chart mystery came to light Tuesday in what is becoming one of the best individual comeback stories on the Nebraska football team.
Ronald Thompkins — a redshirt freshman who suffered multiple serious knee injuries in high school — is the Huskers’ No. 2 running back.
Senior Dedrick Mills remains the projected “bell cow” when it comes to carries, running backs coach Ryan Held said Tuesday morning. But the assistant said Thompkins, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound rusher from Loganville, Georgia, will be next in line.
What kind of player is Thompkins? Held calls him a “slasher,” an athlete who can make quick cuts and also has some of the best pass-catching ability on the team. And his game will improve even more as he starts stacking up experience at the Division I level. Coach Scott Frost said Monday he doesn’t plan to treat Thompkins any differently from other backs because of health.
“He’s going to get better and better and better as the year goes on,” Held said.
Other backs in the mix include redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson and true freshmen Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott. Held also mentioned walk-on Cooper Jewett as an option.
Other quick hits from Tuesday’s post-practice interviews:
» Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the top group of outside linebackers is rising to the top. He named senior JoJo Domann, junior Caleb Tannor and sophomore Garrett Nelson along with junior college newcomers Pheldarius Payne and Niko Cooper. Redshirt freshman Nick Henrich is also balancing snaps between outside and inside ‘backer.
» On Henrich, the Omaha Burke grad whose start to his career has been slowed by injuries, Chinander said he will find somewhere to contribute regularly. “He's a football player and he needs to be on the field somewhere,” Chinander said.
» Big Ten teams will still have to craft a 74-man travel roster. Chinander said compiling the list isn’t any more difficult despite removing redshirt considerations for 2020.
» Who might Nebraska’s returners be this season? Held said those in the mix include Wan’Dale Robinson, Cam Taylor-Britt, Brody Belt, Marcus Fleming and Johnson.
