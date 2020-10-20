Ronald Thompkins overcomes knee injuries to be Huskers' No. 2 running back

Another depth chart mystery came to light Tuesday in what is becoming one of the best individual comeback stories on the Nebraska football team.

Ronald Thompkins — a redshirt freshman who suffered multiple serious knee injuries in high school — is the Huskers’ No. 2 running back.

Senior Dedrick Mills remains the projected “bell cow” when it comes to carries, running backs coach Ryan Held said Tuesday morning. But the assistant said Thompkins, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound rusher from Loganville, Georgia, will be next in line.

What kind of player is Thompkins? Held calls him a “slasher,” an athlete who can make quick cuts and also has some of the best pass-catching ability on the team. And his game will improve even more as he starts stacking up experience at the Division I level. Coach Scott Frost said Monday he doesn’t plan to treat Thompkins any differently from other backs because of health.

“He’s going to get better and better and better as the year goes on,” Held said.

Other backs in the mix include redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson and true freshmen Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott. Held also mentioned walk-on Cooper Jewett as an option.

Other quick hits from Tuesday’s post-practice interviews: