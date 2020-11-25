Run stuffing is not in Nebraska's recipe book — and that's not good when facing Iowa

For now, the numbers say this: NU is 12th out of 14 teams in yards per carry allowed in 2020. Last year, Nebraska was last in yards per carry allowed in league games. In 2018, it was 12th. In 2017, it was last with a bullet, at 6.02 yards per carry allowed. With the exception of Ben Stille and Collin Miller, the players in that defensive front seven have graduated. Most of the guys in this front seven either redshirted that year (Damion Daniels and JoJo Domann) or were recruited since then, with an emphasis on length and height — what defensive coordinator Erik Chinander calls playing radius — to better battle the size of Big Ten offensive lines.

“Are we exactly where we want to be? Probably not,” Chinander said of NU’s roster composition. His defenses have allowed at least 200 yards rushing in 13 of his 22 Big Ten games since 2018. “But you can’t blame the players. Saying we don’t have the right players, that’s not an excuse. We have the right players, we have good players, we have good kids, we’ve got to get them more ready to play good football.”