Run stuffing is not in Nebraska's recipe book — and that's not good when facing Iowa

LINCOLN — There’s one indisputable truth about playing defensive line in the Big Ten Conference, and Husker sophomore end Casey Rogers knows it.
Pack a lunch. It’ll be a long, hard day.
It’s one thing to plow through a bunch of prep offensive linemen, some of whom might run 200 pounds soaking wet. It’s another, in late November, when the turf crusts over and the cold wind deters a vertical passing game, to stand up to the five brutes barreling at you.
“You can be the strongest guy in high school but once you step on a college football field, it’s a completely different game,” Rogers said Tuesday.
Freshmen can’t just walk onto campus and take a 60-snap pounding. Sometimes, redshirt freshmen can’t even do it. And once Rogers put 50 pounds onto to his high school frame and started earning more playing time, he learned, too: Big Ten run games are relentless. Technique matters. A great strength regimen matters. And, finally, a short memory matters. Rogers won’t win every rep against Iowa’s offensive linemen on Black Friday. He just has to try and win the next one.
“You’ve got to be able to give full effort and you’ve got to be tough,” Rogers said. “Sometimes you’ll get knocked down, you’ve just gotta get right back up.”
It’s been a challenge for NU’s run defense to stay resilient. That’s been true from the Huskers’ first Big Ten game in 2011 — when they allowed 231 rushing yards to Wisconsin in a 48-17 loss — to their most recent one against Illinois, when they allowed 285 in a 41-23 loss. Stuffing the run has been Nebraska’s most consistent struggle over 10 years. It was. It is. The fortunes of Husker football going forward are likely tied, in part, to Nebraska somehow changing it.
For now, the numbers say this: NU is 12th out of 14 teams in yards per carry allowed in 2020. Last year, Nebraska was last in yards per carry allowed in league games. In 2018, it was 12th. In 2017, it was last with a bullet, at 6.02 yards per carry allowed. With the exception of Ben Stille and Collin Miller, the players in that defensive front seven have graduated. Most of the guys in this front seven either redshirted that year (Damion Daniels and JoJo Domann) or were recruited since then, with an emphasis on length and height — what defensive coordinator Erik Chinander calls playing radius — to better battle the size of Big Ten offensive lines.
“Are we exactly where we want to be? Probably not,” Chinander said of NU’s roster composition. His defenses have allowed at least 200 yards rushing in 13 of his 22 Big Ten games since 2018. “But you can’t blame the players. Saying we don’t have the right players, that’s not an excuse. We have the right players, we have good players, we have good kids, we’ve got to get them more ready to play good football.”
Nebraska has tried rotating dozens of players in the front seven, which has guarded against fatigue, although three of them — Miller, Luke Reimer and Deontre Thomas — could be out for Friday. And Chinander has tinkered with his scheme to give NU more flexibility in how it defends the run. Domann can be reliably dangerous on backside pursuit of outside zone runs. Redshirt freshman defensive end Ty Robinson and Daniels have busted through opposing lines to get tackles for loss. Opponents have struggled with the jet sweep because NU consistently shuts it down with good contain.
But there were those two long runs from Illinois. And the long touchdown run by Northwestern. And two long runs by Penn State. Take those out, and Nebraska’s grown as a run defense. Big plays unfortunately count, and count for a lot.
“You can’t say, ‘Well, we played good except for those two plays,’ because you don’t play good,” Chinander said. “Everybody’s got to be doing their job every single play. There was a few plays last week where it’s one guy who doesn’t turn the ball back or it’s one guy who goes one gap too far in a pressure. Whatever it may be. But when you give up a 40-yarder or a 60-yarder, 100 yards is going to kill your run defense statistically. So the No. 1 thing is eliminating the big plays.”
Iowa’s run offense isn’t typically known for chunk runs — until it plays Nebraska. The Hawkeyes hit 45- and 55-yard rushing touchdowns in the first quarter of last year’s game. Iowa’s system isn’t tricky like Illinois — little misdirection and almost no quarterback run game — but it challenges a defense to stay disciplined and linemen and tight ends move in unison, and the running back behind them looks for cracks in the defensive wall.
“They’re quick,” Rogers said of Iowa’s offensive line. “They’re not huge, but they’re not small, obviously. They’re really athletic and they can move left to right pretty fast. To be able to go against that, we’ve got to be as fast and just as strong. So this week we’ve been really working on getting knocked back and staying in our gaps.”
One more thing about Iowa: It rarely stops running the ball. Failure rarely deters coach Kirk Ferentz’s approach. The Hawkeyes use their run game as a clock-control mechanism and a way to set up their playaction passing attack. Iowa knows its identity — and knows Nebraska struggles to shake its identity as a bad run defense.
“They have some new guys for the most part,” Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson. “Same scheme. Nothing we'd change, honestly. It just depends on us winning up front. There's no secret. We're just going to run the ball, it's as simple as that."
