Running back Ajay Allen did 'what's best for me' in signing with Huskers

Nicknamed “Quick Six” because of his penchant for outracing defenders on long touchdown runs, Allen broke out as a senior after splitting carries in 2020. He bulked up and logged more than 2,200 rushing yards — more than 11 yards per attempt — with 34 touchdowns last fall, often posting huge numbers in Neville’s biggest games.

Those stats could have been considerably bigger, Tannehill said, but the team didn’t need Allen after halftime in about half of its games.

“He’s just a great athlete, a guy that has great feet and great vision,” Tannehill said. “He’s really strong in his lower body. He moves the pile when he needs to and makes people miss when he needs to.”

A slow recruiting process picked up as the season went on and left Allen wondering what other suitors would come if he stayed available until February.

“I think other people got in the picture as signing day got a little closer,” Tannehill said. “When he didn’t sign in December, even more people got into the equation. He’s a tough kid, pretty mentally tough. He’s wanted to take his time trying to make the right decision.”