Running back Ajay Allen did 'what's best for me' in signing with Huskers

Ajay Allen wanted to keep his options open as long as possible. Nebraska won him over in the end.
The Huskers completed a signing day flip Wednesday as the three-star recruit pivoted from a five-month TCU pledge to join NU’s 2022 class. The running back from Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana, becomes the 27th scholarship addition this cycle when factoring in 10 transfers.
“I went to Nebraska, I was like, ‘Man, it’s kind of far away,’” Allen told local reporters after his announcement. “But I gotta do what’s best for me at the end of the day.”
Allen took official visits to finalists TCU and Mississippi State in December. Nebraska didn’t come onto his radar until he received an offer Jan. 5, and he toured campus in the following days. Scott Frost, receivers coach Mickey Joseph and running backs coach Bryan Applewhite stopped by his home Jan. 25 to further make their case.
Nebraska wouldn’t have been in the mix for Allen without Applewhite, who came aboard in mid-January from TCU. Allen committed to Applewhite with the Horned Frogs before head coach Gary Patterson was fired midseason.
“(Applewhite) is a good coach and I think he got Nebraska in the top one or two or three in the conversation,” Neville coach Jeff Tannehill told The World-Herald. “He’s done a heck of a job recruiting.”
Nicknamed “Quick Six” because of his penchant for outracing defenders on long touchdown runs, Allen broke out as a senior after splitting carries in 2020. He bulked up and logged more than 2,200 rushing yards — more than 11 yards per attempt — with 34 touchdowns last fall, often posting huge numbers in Neville’s biggest games.
Those stats could have been considerably bigger, Tannehill said, but the team didn’t need Allen after halftime in about half of its games.
“He’s just a great athlete, a guy that has great feet and great vision,” Tannehill said. “He’s really strong in his lower body. He moves the pile when he needs to and makes people miss when he needs to.”
A slow recruiting process picked up as the season went on and left Allen wondering what other suitors would come if he stayed available until February.
“I think other people got in the picture as signing day got a little closer,” Tannehill said. “When he didn’t sign in December, even more people got into the equation. He’s a tough kid, pretty mentally tough. He’s wanted to take his time trying to make the right decision.”
The unveiling wasn’t perfect — his own social media live stream didn’t work — but became public as he flipped on a Nebraska hat and revealed a black Husker T-shirt under his letter jacket. Allen said NU coaches knew Tuesday night.
“They’re ready for me to put this out right now,” Allen said.
Allen’s signature continues an offseason remake of Nebraska's running backs. It previously added high schooler Emmett Johnson (Minneapolis) and junior college transfer Anthony Grant (New Mexico Military Institute), and has a commitment from Texas A&M transfer Deondre Jackson, who plans to arrive in the summer.
NU lost reserves Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott to the transfer portal in November. It brings back Rahmir Johnson, Gabe Ervin, Markese Stepp and Jacquez Yant. Ervin likely won’t be full-go this spring as he recovers from an ACL injury suffered in September.
