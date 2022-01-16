Running back Anthony Grant commits to Nebraska on heels of official visit

Nebraska continued its renovation at running back by adding an accomplished junior college playmaker Sunday.
Anthony Grant committed to the Huskers on the heels of his official visit to Lincoln, he told multiple outlets, adding to a position for NU that has lacked a consistent feature back in recent seasons.
Grant — originally a three-star 2018 signee with Florida State after flipping late from Tennessee — spent the last two years with New Mexico Military Institute, where he collected 30 total touchdowns (28 rushing) and more than 2,500 rushing yards at a clip of 7.1 per carry. He was the workhorse for the NJCAA national champs last season with 1,730 yards and 16 catches for 76 more.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder is a similar runner and has a similar story to former Husker Dedrick Mills, who was also a productive juco back and Division I “bounceback” player. Like Mills, Grant is also originally from Georgia — Grant’s high school, Buford, is heavily recruited by Nebraska assistant Sean Beckton and already has another alum and running back on the NU roster in freshman Gabe Ervin.
Grant could also be a factor on special teams. He made an impact at FSU, where he was on coverage units and also the Seminoles’ primary kickoff returner as a true freshman in 2018. He still has two more years of eligibility in what will be his fifth college season.
His Nebraska visit went well enough for him to commit despite coming to town with scheduled future visits to USC and Florida Atlantic. He joins a room with four scholarship backs currently on the roster for the spring in junior Markese Stepp, sophomores Rahmir Johnson and Jaquez Yant and Ervin. A transfer and 2022 signee — Deondre Jackson (Texas A&M) and Emmett Johnson, respectively — are on track to join the fray in the summer.
All will be part of a reshaped position group under assistant coach Bryan Applewhite, whom Nebraska officially hired last week.
