Running back Deondre Jackson will not play for Nebraska

Deondre Jackson, the former Texas A&M running back who announced this winter he was going to play at Nebraska, will not attend NU after all, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.
No I will not be attending Nebraska anymore but thanks to all the fans for welcoming me!— Deondre Jackson (@1Deondrejackson) April 26, 2022
Jackson could not make an immediate transfer to NU due to academic issues. He will return to the portal and look for a new school.
Nebraska currently has five scholarship running backs in the program and intends to add two more this summer.
