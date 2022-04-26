 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Running back Deondre Jackson will not play for Nebraska

Deondre Jackson, the former Texas A&M running back who announced this winter he was going to play at Nebraska, will not attend NU after all, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Jackson could not make an immediate transfer to NU due to academic issues. He will return to the portal and look for a new school.

Nebraska currently has five scholarship running backs in the program and intends to add two more this summer.

