Running back Sevion Morrison no longer with Nebraska football program
FOOTBALL

Running back Sevion Morrison no longer with Nebraska football program

Scott Frost discussed a variety of topics ahead of the Huskers' game against Wisconsin.

LINCOLN — Running back Sevion Morrison is leaving Nebraska.

Coach Scott Frost said Monday the second-year freshman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, won’t return to the program after missing the Ohio State game with a family issue. The former prep star had 30 carries this season for 116 yards and three touchdowns along with three catches for 13 yards. He appeared in six games.

Frost said he wasn’t sure whether Morrison had yet entered the transfer portal as of early Monday afternoon.

“I love all these kids,” Frost said. “I love Sev. Not everyone can play. This is the way college football is going to be. I’ll certainly bend over backwards to try to help anybody that’s been here and does things the right way. We’re going to lose some, we’ll get some back. That’s the way it’s going to be every year.”

Morrison’s position coach, Ryan Held, was part of the staff firings last week. NU still has five scholarship running backs in sophomore Markese Stepp, redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson and freshmen Jaquez Yant, Marvin Scott and Gabe Ervin.​

