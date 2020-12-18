Rutgers unable to take advantage of field position in loss to Nebraska

“There were only two guys to the left,” Korsak said. “Billy (Taylor) snapped it well, and I was able to get to the yard marker and get out of bounds. All the credit goes to the coaches and the guys on the punt team executing their jobs.”

The inability of the Rutgers offense to take advantage of that field position advantage eventually proved to be a big factor in Nebraska’s ability to mount a comeback. The Huskers racked up 27 first downs compared to just nine for the Scarlet Knights.

Nebraska’s ability to control the pace of the game despite the four turnovers and nine penalties for 56 yards showed brightest in the time of possession and total yards stats. The Huskers had the ball for 39 minutes, 31 seconds; that total included a 21:42 to 8:18 advantage in the second half.

The Huskers ran 86 plays for 620 total yards while Rutgers had just 52 snaps for 252 yards. Especially in the second half, some of that could be attributed to the fatigue of a long season, but Schiano and several players interviewed after the game weren’t using that as an excuse.