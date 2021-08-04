Ryan Held seeking consistency, toughness from Husker running backs

LINCOLN — Ryan Held knows the narrative. So do the guys he coaches.
The Nebraska running back position heads into the 2021 season full of uncertainty and low on returning production. Five freshmen — and a USC transfer who missed most of spring camp — will vie for the starting job.
“There’s a lot of question marks out there,” Held said on the Husker Sports Network Tuesday night. The interview, recorded for “Sports Nightly,” was conducted before the start of training camp. “People are wondering ‘how are the running backs going to be, what does that look like?’ So we have a chip on our shoulder. Our guys read (stories) out there. They know they’ve got to get it done.”
Markese Stepp, who transferred from USC, missed all but a handful of spring practices because of a foot injury. Stepp is healthier now, Held said, and is a “smart” back who knows how to get downhill.
“He’s just a big guy,” Held said of Stepp. “When you look at him, you’re very impressed with his physical presence.”
True freshman Gabe Ervin, who turned heads in spring camp, continues to do so, Held said. Ervin’s mindset and work habits, Held said, have put 6-foot, 215-pounder in position to play early.
“He’s got talent, he can run, he can catch the ball, he’s smart, he loves the game of football, but he is a freshman,” Held said. “So we’ve got to make sure we’re on him on everything that he does.”
Two more freshmen who arrived last year — Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison — also need to stay consistent. Morrison, Held intimated, had to improve his commitment to a healthy regimen away from the field.
“He’s really taken this summer seriously, he’s matured,” Held said of Morrison, a four-star recruit in the 2020 class who contracted COVID last year. “I’ve been on him and we’ve been on him to really — when you’re not around the football offices or the weight room, what are we doing? Are we eating the right things? Are we getting the sleep we need? And he’s really taken heart to that. He’s doing a lot of extra things. Sevion is talented. I’m excited about him, but I’m not satisfied.”
Jaquez Yant had a chance, as an academic redshirt last season, to work on his craft without the pressure of playing, and the 6-foot-2, 245-pounder quickly became a fan favorite in the spring game for his size and ability to break tackles. Originally a walk-on, Yant was put on scholarship this spring.
“He needs to continue to lean up — because he’s just a big guy,” Held said.
Rahmir Johnson, in his third season with the program, missed most of spring with a hamstring issue. Held’s tone grew urgent when discussing Johnson, one of Held’s first recruits in the program.
“Rahmir has talent, but he’s got to come with the mindset that ‘I’m going to be a physical running back who’s going to run between the tackles,’” Held said. “We know he can run outside, but he’s got to be able to run inside.”
Similar to his comments in the spring, Held said he’ll be earning his money with a group that has little experience.
“I’m excited about the room but I also know we have to continue to work on getting our bodies right and our mindset right, because this is a big year for us,” Held said. “We’ve got to be able to run the football.”
