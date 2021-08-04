Ryan Held seeking consistency, toughness from Husker running backs

Two more freshmen who arrived last year — Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison — also need to stay consistent. Morrison, Held intimated, had to improve his commitment to a healthy regimen away from the field.

“He’s really taken this summer seriously, he’s matured,” Held said of Morrison, a four-star recruit in the 2020 class who contracted COVID last year. “I’ve been on him and we’ve been on him to really — when you’re not around the football offices or the weight room, what are we doing? Are we eating the right things? Are we getting the sleep we need? And he’s really taken heart to that. He’s doing a lot of extra things. Sevion is talented. I’m excited about him, but I’m not satisfied.”

Jaquez Yant had a chance, as an academic redshirt last season, to work on his craft without the pressure of playing, and the 6-foot-2, 245-pounder quickly became a fan favorite in the spring game for his size and ability to break tackles. Originally a walk-on, Yant was put on scholarship this spring.

“He needs to continue to lean up — because he’s just a big guy,” Held said.

Rahmir Johnson, in his third season with the program, missed most of spring with a hamstring issue. Held’s tone grew urgent when discussing Johnson, one of Held’s first recruits in the program.