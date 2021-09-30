Ryan Held talks Rahmir Johnson taking more reps, running the option and more

LINCOLN — Nebraska might not have a feature back yet, but one ball carrier is gaining trust with the coaching staff.
Rahmir Johnson took “about 80 percent” of Nebraska’s running back reps against Oklahoma and Michigan State, according to running backs coach Ryan Held. Johnson, whom Held said Nebraska recruited hard out of Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey, slid down the depth chart after an inconsistent freshman season. Missing spring practice with an injury didn’t help, either.
But during the offseason, Held challenged Johnson to prove himself every day. Johnson responded. His consistency caught Held’s eye in August, and he’s commanded a larger share of carries ever since.
“It just came to a point where I’m like, ‘You know, this guy’s earned it,’” Held told Sports Nightly on Thursday. “He’s been resilient; he’s been a great teammate; he’s never complained. ... I think he’s done a real nice job for us.”
The Huskers’ depth chart is not settled yet, however. Held said running back Jaquez Yant has “put himself in position to have a role moving forward” after an offseason mired by inconsistency.
Held said USC transfer Markese Stepp can still help the Huskers, too. Like Yant, Stepp has played fewer snaps in recent weeks because of inconsistent performance.
Held said he’d like to reach a point where he can count on “two, two and a half” running backs consistently. He’d like to substitute less often, too.
“But also, you do have talent in the room,” Held said. “You want to be able to give them an opportunity that can help the football team.”
Other notes from Held’s hour long radio chat:
» Gabe Ervin had surgery and has begun rehab. Held said Ervin always wears a smile and is working to return for spring practice.
» Running the option is all about timing. And when Omar Manning mishandled Adrian Martinez’s option against Michigan State, the timing was off.
Manning jumped on the fumble immediately. No harm done. But Held said that mistake illustrates how delicate the option can be.
“That’s the thing about option football,” Held said. “If a little bit of timing is off, ... if it’s just off a little bit, it can make it look worse that really what it is. That’s why you’ve got to practice and do it over and over and over so that timing becomes second nature.”
» While the Huskers sort out the 2021 running back room, Held keeps an eye toward the future.
And when he talks to recruits, he makes sure to remind them of the past.
According to NFL.com, Nebraska has sent more running backs to the NFL (40) than any other college. Held contributed to that trend when Devine Ozigbo signed as undrafted free agent in 2019, and Held plans to continue the pipeline.
“I definitely use tradition in the recruiting process,” Held said. “We’ve had a great tradition of tailbacks here at Nebraska, and we want to recruit the next great one.”
» Nebraska’s offensive line took as big of a beating in the press this week as it has on the field all season. Coach Scott Frost said Monday that changes could be coming, which sparked a week of headlines outlining the linemen’s struggles.
Held stood up for the big guys on Thursday night.
“There’s plays that, if (the running backs) would’ve had the right footwork or read it better, there would have bigger plays,” Held said. At the end of the day, the offensive line, those guys work their rears off. They get no credit for anything but the blame for a lot.”