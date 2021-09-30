Ryan Held talks Rahmir Johnson taking more reps, running the option and more

Held said he’d like to reach a point where he can count on “two, two and a half” running backs consistently. He’d like to substitute less often, too.

“But also, you do have talent in the room,” Held said. “You want to be able to give them an opportunity that can help the football team.”

Other notes from Held’s hour long radio chat:

» Gabe Ervin had surgery and has begun rehab. Held said Ervin always wears a smile and is working to return for spring practice.

» Running the option is all about timing. And when Omar Manning mishandled Adrian Martinez’s option against Michigan State, the timing was off.

Manning jumped on the fumble immediately. No harm done. But Held said that mistake illustrates how delicate the option can be.

“That’s the thing about option football,” Held said. “If a little bit of timing is off, ... if it’s just off a little bit, it can make it look worse that really what it is. That’s why you’ve got to practice and do it over and over and over so that timing becomes second nature.”

» While the Huskers sort out the 2021 running back room, Held keeps an eye toward the future.