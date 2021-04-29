Ryan Held wants young Husker running backs to channel their inner Rocky Balboa

“It’s one of those deals that’s been really frustrating,” Held said. “Because he’s a really good football player. I’ve wanted him to be able to really showcase what he can do. He’s just had some unfortunate things that we won’t get into, but the times he’s been able to get some reps — the last week and a half — has been pretty good.”

Scott, who had 24 carries last season, is good but needs to be more “consistent,” Held said. Ervin, a 2021 signee who enrolled early, has improved but has much to learn. Thompkins has flashed when healthy.

Held brought up walk-ons Cooper Jewett, Zach Weinmaster — who served as holder on field goals — and Yant, who has been a growing spring storyline based on interviews as much as visible production. The last 245-pound running back to regularly play at Nebraska was Quentin Castille in 2008. More recently, Imani Cross played at 240 pounds.

“If he could be 235, woo, look out,” Held said. “But he needs to lean up, Sevion needs to lean up, Markese Stepp needs to lean up.”

Cue the “Rocky IV” training regimen. Nebraska’s summers are as hot as Siberian winters are cold, but the recipe looks similar. A lot of running, film study, lifting weights and dedication — without the fur coat.