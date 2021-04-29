Ryan Held wants young Husker running backs to channel their inner Rocky Balboa

LINCOLN — Ryan Held’s voice is a bit hoarse. He’s not really sleeping at night. He compares his players' summer training to “Rocky IV,” when Sly Stallone ran up mountains in a fur-lined leather jacket and carried logs through the Siberian winter.
The Nebraska running backs coach is a little funny — and a lot urgent.
“Everyday I come out there I’m earning my money, there’s no doubt about it because I don’t have guys that they know everything,” Held said. “So every time I’m coaching every single second of every min… every time I’m on the field, you can tell, my voice, my wife says. Gah, I can’t even sleep at night because I’m just wound up the whole day, which is how I want to be.”
Held doesn’t know who his starter will be. Or his No. 2. The depth chart is a question mark, but Held and the big boss want concrete answers.
“I’m really looking for somebody to step forward and take that position,” Scott Frost said Wednesday.
The back with the most career carries for NU — Rahmir Johnson — is out for the spring game. So is USC transfer Markese Stepp, who showed up with an injury that's kept him out for months.
Held will have four scholarship backs available Saturday, and that's twice as many as he’s had in some spring practices.
Jaquez Yant, a 245-pound second-year walk-on, has been the most talked-about back this spring, perhaps because he's always been available. Held calls him the "Yantinator."
“When he gets that thing downhill, it’s rolling,” Held said.
Yant is going through his first spring at NU. So are Sevion Morrison, Gabe Ervin and Marvin Scott.
Johnson — a third-year redshirt freshman with 94 career yards on 29 carries — hasn’t really had a spring either, since 2020 was canceled by COVID and injuries kept him out in 2021.
Another scholarship back, Ronald Thompkins, has battled injuries since he arrived in 2019, and did so again the spring, but he’ll be available Saturday. So will Scott, Ervin, Morrison and Yant.
“We have an unproven room,” Held said. “But we have talent in the room. We’re working hard. I grade every single play. We’re creating competition. I like the culture in the room, guys are helping each other out, coaching each other in the room. It’s good right now.”
Morrison, in particular, is a curiosity. Nebraska cherished its hard-won recruiting battle for the four-star and hoped to play him immediately in 2020. But Morrison contracted COVID and seemingly navigated a variety of other issues that lasted through the first half of spring camp. Morrison has been back recently, and Held said he has the best field vision of any back on the team.
“It’s one of those deals that’s been really frustrating,” Held said. “Because he’s a really good football player. I’ve wanted him to be able to really showcase what he can do. He’s just had some unfortunate things that we won’t get into, but the times he’s been able to get some reps — the last week and a half — has been pretty good.”
Scott, who had 24 carries last season, is good but needs to be more “consistent,” Held said. Ervin, a 2021 signee who enrolled early, has improved but has much to learn. Thompkins has flashed when healthy.
Held brought up walk-ons Cooper Jewett, Zach Weinmaster — who served as holder on field goals — and Yant, who has been a growing spring storyline based on interviews as much as visible production. The last 245-pound running back to regularly play at Nebraska was Quentin Castille in 2008. More recently, Imani Cross played at 240 pounds.
“If he could be 235, woo, look out,” Held said. “But he needs to lean up, Sevion needs to lean up, Markese Stepp needs to lean up.”
Cue the “Rocky IV” training regimen. Nebraska’s summers are as hot as Siberian winters are cold, but the recipe looks similar. A lot of running, film study, lifting weights and dedication — without the fur coat.
“When everybody else wants to go to the lake and get on a boat, you decide, ‘You know what, I’m going to go out here and run routes, I’m going to work on my pass pro technique, I’m going to work on my footwork,’” Held said. “That’s what it’s going to take. That’s something our guys, I think, will do. But I’ll challenge them, because what they do when no one else is looking is going to determine what happens out on this field.”
Held calls himself the “Keep it 100 coach” who, with a young group of guys, has to call a few of them out sometimes. A whole bunch of carries await the winner, who not only has to be smart and athletic, but tough, which appears to be an emphasis for Held in the spring. The first step is how Held reminds his players to be tough.
“No. 2, get your butt back in there, figure it out and fight through it,” Held said. “That’s what we have to be able to do. We have to be tougher.”
The day may come when Held has a room full of older guys who get the grind. Every position group on the defense has that. The tight ends have that. The running backs do not.
Despite Frost’s fairly liberal policy of allowing players to be interviewed this spring, no running back has done so. It is a position full of potential and pauses. Heavy pauses.
“You can’t speed up time at the end of the day,” Held said. “You just can’t do it.”