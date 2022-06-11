Sam Koch revolutionized punting in the NFL. Now he'll continue to do so as a consultant

Pro Bowlers, hall of famers and Super Bowl champions appeared on the big screen, one after another, praising a 39-year-old punter from small-town Nebraska.

On Sam Koch’s retirement day in Baltimore last month, the Ravens surprised the longest-tenured player in franchise history with a five-minute video package. A collection of prominent voices praising Koch’s influence.

Jim Harbaugh. Marshall Yanda. Lamar Jackson. Haloti Ngata. Justin Tucker. Plus Ravens special teams coaches who worked with Koch every day.

“The NFL is a tough business. It’s for tough people. And there’s nobody tougher than Sam Koch.” — Jerry Rosburg

“I can still remember walking with you down that tunnel in Nebraska, all those great players on the walls. ... And you played in the league longer than any of them.” — Frank Gansz Jr.

“You’re going to go down as the greatest punter that has ever played the game of football.” — Randy Brown

Koch, a sixth-round draft pick in 2006, watched the videos with his family, occasionally wiping away tears. “I had no idea they were doing that,” Koch told me last week. “They fooled us.”

For 16 years, Koch rubbed shoulder pads with some of football’s biggest names: Ray Lewis. Ed Reed. Jonathan Ogden. GM Ozzie Newsome. Together they won 166 games — and a Super Bowl. But Koch didn’t gawk at greatness. He earned respect with consistent production and innovation.

“Sam changed punting,” said Harbaugh, a former special teams coach. “A lot of people don't know it, but all the punters know it and all the punting coaches know it. When you change something forever, to me that's a revolutionary-type thing. That's the mark of greatness.”

Koch did it by creating about 20 different kinds of punts, with various trajectory, angle and spin. The goal? To be more like a baseball pitcher. Returners like Antonio Brown couldn’t hurt him if they didn’t know where he was punting.

“For however many years that football has been around,” Koch said, “it’s always been like, let’s just punt it down and let the returner return it. Well, our thought was, we don’t want him to return it. Let’s try to punt away from him.”

The revolution started in the late 2000s when Rosburg, the Ravens’ special teams coach, approached Koch at practice one day and suggested a rolling rugby punt.

“Then we kinda evolved,” said Koch, who led the NFL in punting in 2014, “by holding the ball in different ways, holding it where you can punt that knuckle or with that same rugby drop, you can do a fade or a draw, kind of like golf.”

Koch’s fascination originates back home in Nebraska. One of the Huskers’ unlikeliest NFL standouts grew up kicking soccer balls in little Ulysses. “I was always obsessed with being able to kick the ball the farthest.”

Then on to flag football. A few punt, pass and kick competitions. When Koch reached high school, his family moved to Seward, where he was an all-state linebacker and offensive lineman.

He joined the Huskers during an era of special teams mastery, from Josh Brown to DeJuan Groce to Kyle Larson to Brandon Rigoni. But Koch was more than just a specialist.

"Sam Koch is someone who'd intimidate about every player on the team going into one-on-one drills," Husker quarterback Zac Taylor said in 2005. "That kid, I wouldn't want to go head-on with him. Sam Koch does not fit that punter stereotype. Sam's a beast."

Still, he didn’t think much about an NFL future until midway through his senior season, 2005, when he averaged 46.5 yards per punt, a Husker record. Meanwhile, Koch was working a construction job back in Seward to support his wife and young children. Shingling houses. Laying concrete.

Koch didn’t receive an NFL combine invite, but the Ravens' special teams coordinator, Gansz, flew to Lincoln to see Koch’s pro day and loved him. Baltimore chose him in the draft’s sixth round.

Koch didn’t shine immediately. At one point in his second season, he figured he was one bad punt from getting cut. But he hung on and became a critical piece of the Ravens’ defensive juggernaut.

He’s probably most famous for the 2013 Super Bowl, a nerve-racking thriller against San Francisco. Baltimore led 34-29 with 12 seconds left when Harbaugh showed immense trust in Koch, who received a long snap and ran off eight seconds before stepping out of bounds for a safety. The Ravens won 34-31.

The safety still comes up in conversation all the time, Koch said. He has even autographed posters of the play.

Koch credits much of his success to Baltimore, where Harbaugh nurtured a strong special teams culture. Koch became an expert holder. He even completed 7 of 8 passes on fake punts. But his calling card is longevity and durability.

In 2020, Koch broke Terrell Suggs’ franchise record for total games played (229). He retired this spring at 256 games after the Ravens finally drafted another punter, Penn State’s Jordan Stout. Koch knows he could still punt in the NFL, but it felt like the right time to walk away.

Especially because the Ravens closed one door and opened another. Koch is spending 2022 as a special teams consultant in Baltimore. He’ll work mostly with Stout.

The hours are still long, but they aren’t as stressful, Koch said. He can leave his football thoughts at the office. “I’m not waking up every day immediately thinking, man, I gotta perform.”

Ten years ago, coaching might not have appealed to Koch. But the past few years, he helped out with his son’s lacrosse team. He mentors young punters. It all made him think how he’d like to approach teaching.

It’s a strange time in the specialist world. On one hand, a wave of new experts like David Akers and Mike Scifres are exploring new techniques. On the other hand, teams are frequently going for it on fourth down. How often do you even see pooch punts anymore?

You have to maximize your chances, Koch said.

Last week, Koch returned to Lincoln to assist with a specialists camp at NU. He mentored high school kids on the fundamentals of kicking, punting, snapping, holding. His advice? Rep it until you reach the 10,000-hour rule. Get to the point where you don’t think, you just react.

And don’t forget to identify as a football player first, not just a punter. Be a teammate. Be around the guys. That’s a high priority for Scott Frost, Koch said.

Koch, who turns 40 in August, sounds like a man who wants to keep a foot in the action, especially if Baltimore will keep listening to him.

“To jump out of football and jump right into coaching is pretty amazing,” Koch said. “I’m just going to try to take full advantage of that and see where this leads.”

