Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, Dec. 5

» I have Purdue much higher than all other voters, and I expect that to continue. My reasoning? The losses — to Notre Dame, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio State — are without weakness, while wins over Iowa and Michigan State — both 10-win teams — were dominant. A win over Oregon State in nonleague was convincing — I have OSU as the No. 4 in the Pac-12 — and, I simply liked Purdue’s quality of play late. How one ranks Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota — I have them all in my top 25 — is tricky based on how the teams played each other. The Gophers had the two most puzzling losses, Wisconsin had the most dysfunctional offense, Iowa had lopsided defeats, and Purdue lost to both Wisconsin and Minnesota, but had the best overall win and best quarterback.